Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo tease a “beautiful” reunion in NCIS: Tony & Ziva

It’s been 20 years since Special Agent Tony DiNozzo and Mossad operative Ziva David first clashed in the bullpen of the US Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). Now, they’re reuniting in a highly anticipated spin-off, NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

The hit long-running series – about the agency’s Major Case Response Team – has since spawned 23 seasons and numerous spin-offs, but none of the characters have captured attention quite like Tony and Ziva.

Crafting a chemistry

As the years went by, their mistrust and volatility eventually gave way to friendship and even affection, with a will-they-or-won’t-they undercurrent cementing them as fan favourites.

The pair, played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, are beloved for their undeniable chemistry and quick-witted banter, which is evident when TV WEEK sits down with them to discuss their reunion.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo describe the new journey as “the adventure of a lifetime”. (Credit: Getty)

“Sometimes two actors get along brilliantly and then they’re onscreen together and it just doesn’t work. But we have the happy magic of enjoying each other’s company in character… and at lunch,” Michael says.

“Yeah, we like to eat,” laughs Cote. “But, more important than food, I remember when we first met, we sometimes couldn’t figure out how to make it work. We made it work, but trying to make it work was like pulling teeth!

“See, now you’re getting some real stuff, by the way… It’s like pushing an open door, I’ll tell you everything!”

Isla Gie (right) stars as Tali In NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+)

Where are they now?

When we meet them again, Tony and Ziva are parents to pre-teen daughter Tali (Isla Gie) and have been amicably raising her together in Paris. Although not together romantically, Ziva tells a friend the two are “on again, off again, and, where we are now, never again”.

Cote explains: “[Being parents is] the reason they have to communicate. They have to own up to their mistakes, do the work, be honest, rely on each other and hopefully trust each other.”

Tony faces betrayal in an espionage-style plotline. (Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+)

But their comfortable arrangement is turned upside-down when Tony’s private security company takes on a job that goes wrong.

He is being framed, which means the former co-workers must dust off their old skills and go on the run in an exciting espionage-style thriller played out across Europe.

“Can I share a magic moment?” Michael says. “We were on a boat on the Danube doing some wonderful romantic scenes.

“I had a moment looking out across the river with a film crew on the dock, drones in the sky, and the castles, and I thought: ‘I am living my Roger Moore dream, my Spy Who Loved Me dream.’

“It was the adventure of a lifetime and I’m hoping the audience goes on that ride and falls in love with you all over again.”

“And you!” Cote adds.

Speaking of falling in love, will the two ever get together and give the fans what they want?

“You’ve got to go for the ride,” Michael teases.

“It’s all going to be beautifully explained and it’s a journey,” says Cote.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is available to stream now on Paramount+

