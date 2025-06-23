Our favourite crime fighting duo, Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David are joining forces in a new instalment, NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

The latest instalment in the franchise will follow the characters into the next chapter of their lives, several years after bidding farewell to the NCIS universe.

(Credit: Paramount+)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is an exciting time for fans – who could forget that tension?

But alas, some NCIS fans have some questions and TV WEEK has answered all of them below.

What is the plot for NCIS: Tony & Ziva?

Ziva faked her death in the NCIS season thirteen finale in an attempt to keep her family safe. The bomb that went off at her father’s farmhouse was intended for her.

Believing her death, Tony decided to leave the team and raise their daughter.

However, Ziva surprised fans in season sixteen when it was revealed she survived the explosion, faked her death and essentially had been on the run ever since.

Ziva then returned in season seventeen to get help from Agent Gibbs. We all shed a tear when Tony and Ziva reunited off-screen in episode 16 with their daughter in Paris, France.

(Credit: Paramount+)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva will pick up years later with the pair raising Tali together when Tony’s security company is attacked.

“They must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after,” a statement read.

Where to watch NCIS: Tony & Ziva in Australia:

Good news Aussies, NCIS: Tony & Ziva will be available for streaming on Paramount+ from September 4, 2025.

Stream NCIS: Tony & Ziva on Paramount Plus from $6.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

Who is the cast for NCIS: Tony & Ziva?

It wouldn’t be NCIS: Tony & Ziva without Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo respectively.

Joining the cast is Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard, Julian Ovenden and James D’Arcy.

