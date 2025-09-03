Is The Thursday Murder Club getting a sequel?

Richard Osman’s crime novel The Thursday Murder Club was recently turned into a Netflix movie that was a hit with viewers, prompting many to ask the question: is there going to be a sequel?

While the streaming giant is yet to make any formal announcements about a follow-up film, there are many factors pointing to the answer being ‘yes’…

(Credit: Netflix)

IS THERE GOING TO BE A THURSDAY MURDER CLUB 2?

The Thursday Murder Club has performed extremely well on Netflix following its release on 28 August 2025, climbing to the top spot on the platform.

The film also had a positive reception from both critics and viewers, earning 77% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and generating plenty of buzz. Audiences particularly loved the all-star cast, cosy feel, and intriguing storyline.

The cast also appears enthusiastic about returning for a sequel, with Helen Mirren telling Radio Times she would absolutely return to her character, Elizabeth, in another instalment “in a nanosecond.”

She added, “And it would be the team getting back together, which would be great. We did have a wonderful time shooting this. So all of us would jump at the chance, quite honestly.”

Helen’s co-star Celia Imrie echoed her sentiments, telling news.com.au the entire cast would jump at the chance to film a sequel.

“We’re superstitious and we don’t want to spook things, but that’s a testament to how much we all had an unforgettable time, an unforgettable summer,” she explained.

If the positive reception of the movie isn’t enough to convince Netflix to greenlight a second film, the streamer can also draw on the fact that Richard Osman’s series comprises five novels – meaning there are plenty of pre-existing storylines and characters ready for adaptation.

(Credit: Netflix)

THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB BOOK TWO: THE MAN WHO DIED TWICE

There are multiple paths the creators could take for the potential sequel, thanks to the five books in The Thursday Murder Club series: The Man Who Died Twice, The Bullet That Missed, The Last Devil to Die, and The Impossible Fortune.

But the most likely candidate for adaptation would be the second book, The Man Who Died Twice, which raises the stakes for the characters.

In this instalment, Elizabeth’s ex-husband and former colleague from her spy days resurfaces after being accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of diamonds.

Elizabeth naturally sets out to protect him, but in the process drags her friends into a dangerous world filled with mobsters and murders.

It certainly makes for an interesting storyline – one we’re hoping makes its way to the screen!

