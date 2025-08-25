OPINION: Netflix movie The Thursday Murder Club is more than just a cosy crime caper, it’s a testament to friendship in later life

With its all-star cast, including Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie and David Tennant, the Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s bestselling books The Thursday Murder Club was always set for success. But what I loved about the show wasn’t just the fun-loving nature of the ensemble crime caper or the incredible sets, which depict an implausibly lovely retirement home that I’d frankly trade my flat in Sydney for right now, but the touching camaraderie between the mystery film’s four unexpected friends.

While some critics might point to the sickly sweetness of the TV movie adaptation, or lament the changes of the plot from the beloved books, for me, director Chris Columbus – who worked on the first Harry Potter movies – has brought to life a charming and fun whodunnit, with plenty of laughs and clever dialogue, that fans of Only Murders In The Building will love.

As for the friendships, the cosy murder club features bright-eyed newcomer and former nurse Joyce (Celia), former union man and all-round rogue Ron (Pierce), serious but lovable psychiatrist Ibrahim (Ben), and the mysteriously clever and cunning Elizabeth (Helen) who hints at a former life when she later tells of her “wide portfolio of skills” and how she worked in “international affairs”.

Star-studded cast! Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie take the lead in the show. (Image: Netflix)

The Thursday Murder Club friendships

The quartet are all members of The Thursday Murder Club, a group of retirees at the posh Cooper’s Chase retirement home who spend their time poring over the grisly details of cold cases.

But while they’re on their latest case, a murder lands in their laps.

Tony Curren (Geoff Bell), the dodgy manager of Cooper’s Chase, is murdered, leaving it wide open for Ian Ventham – played by the always excellent David Tennant, who is perfect as the furiously manic part-owner of Cooper’s Chase – to sell their home from under them.

She’s electric! Helen takes the lead as the cunning and clever Elizabeth. (Image: Netflix)

Naomi Ackie is great as police officer Constable Donna de Freitas, who strikes up a friendship with The Thursday Murder Club. (Image: Netflix)

The raucous foursome enlist the help of newbie police officer Constable Donna de Freitas (Naomi Ackie) as they try to solve the murders – with dead bodies starting to pop up at a worrying rate – and save their home.

While some of the murder plot lines can feel a little clunky, especially as they meet their conclusion, what the film does is lean into the friendship between these late-in-life friends. Ron and Ibrahim’s opposites-attract bromance is perfectly captured, while Helen’s Elizabeth is both curt and charmingly patronising, to the overly excitable Joyce, always armed with a cake. Naomi is fantastic as the woefully underestimated Donna, who is saddled with clueless boss DCI Chris Hudson (Daniel Mays).

Helen’s starring role

But it is Helen who becomes the show’s de facto lead and keeps the movie on track as the film teeters into the slapstick with plenty of memorable gags and fun nods to Helen’s previous film work – most notably in one scene when her husband comments she looks like the Queen.

In fact, Helen has spoken of how much fun she had on set in interviews, and it translates to screen – her energy is boundless and the four leads are perfectly cast. Even when the film deals with the sadder and more touching moments of her husband’s dementia, Helen brings a believable forthrightness to the character and the friendships she shares within it.

It might not be a boundary-pushing or challenging watch, but as it rounds out with a heartwarming ending, there’s definitely a feeling that these friendships are made to last.

The Thursday Murder Club cast at the London premiere of the Netflix show. (Image: Getty)

Friendships made to last

We see how the relationships with her friends keep Helen buoyed and vibrant as she deals with her husband’s heartbreaking descent into dementia, while Joyce’s daughter remarks at the end that she never thought her mum would be happy again after the death of her father.

Some might say it’s cliched or twee but the film leaves us with the lasting feeling being older doesn’t mean losing meaningful connections and if you’re open to it you can embrace a crew of oddballs, that life can still be full of adventures, laughter and love.

Something tells me this might not be the last we see of Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club.

On Netflix Thursday 28 August.

