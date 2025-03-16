Helen Mirren shares the “all guns blazing” experience of 1923

Despite an illustrious career that spans decades and has resulted in numerous accolades, Dame Helen Mirren is still experiencing firsts.

1923, the prequel to Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone, is her first foray into the Western genre. With steely grit and captivating rebellion, the actress delivers a masterclass performance in a world that many would assume she’s confident in.

In fact, Helen, who overcame a fear of horses to learn how to ride a horse-drawn buggy, says she simply dived into the complexities of her character, Cara Dutton.

“How did I prepare? I don’t really prepare, quite honestly, I just jump into things with all guns blazing, so to speak,” Helen, 79, tells TV WEEK with a smile.

1923 marks Helen’s first foray into the Western genre. (Credit: Getty images)

“But I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father came from Russia to England, so I do understand to a certain extent the immigrant experience and mentality.

“My contribution to [1923] was to make Cara an Irish woman and very clearly an immigrant, who were the people who created the West. It’s an important contribution that hopefully I made.”

In season two of the series, Cara and husband Jacob Dutton (played by Harrison Ford) are facing the brutalities of a harsh Montana winter with limited resources.

At the same time, they’re dangerously close to losing their ranch to a conniving businessman. It sparks a strong change in Cara, who stands tall with a rifle in hand, almost daring her enemies to take her on. But for all her efforts, Mother Nature proves to be a much stronger force…

Helen stars alongside Harrison Ford as husband and wife, Cara and Jacob Dutton. (Credit: Paramount)

“There are some great female roles in Taylor’s work who are strong. But it’s not the strength of a character that makes it interesting, it’s the complexity, and from that comes vulnerability and flaws, which is a lovely gift for an actor,” The Queen star explains.

“But we see the Dutton family being pushed to the edge of starvation [this season]. Cara is still the same, but her circumstances have changed.”

Cara Dutton faces her worst fears in season two of 1923. (Credit: Paramount)

With an Academy Award, five Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes and a Tony Award – to name a few – Helen is arguably one of the greatest actors of her time.

Now, she has added her clout to a classic screen genre. But instead of cowboys, bar fights and shootouts, a common trope found in Western stories, 1923 aims to understand its place in history.

For that, Helen is proud to be involved in its resurgence.

Helen won her first Academy Award in 2007 for her acclaimed performance in The Queen. (Credit: Getty images)

“It’s a piece of history done with truth and great drama,” Helen says.

“People are now looking at that time for what it was. And likewise to Britain’s history, the teachings when I was at school were very coloured by a desire to make us look noble and good.

“But the re-evaluation of the West and what people went through is what I believe has re-energised the genre – it’s wonderful to be part of that.”

Stream 1923 on Paramount Plus from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

