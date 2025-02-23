More than two years after the premiere of the first season of 1923 it has been confirmed that season two is coming to our screens sooner than you think.

The 1923 season two trailer has been released ahead of its February 23 premiere date.

With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren returning to their respective lead roles as Jacob and Cara, fans have questioned whether the scenery will stay in Montana.

We have put together everything to know about the beautiful country scenes of 1923.

(Credit: Instagram)

WHERE WAS 1923 SEASON ONE FILMED?

As a Yellowstone spin-off, 1923 naturally takes place in the mountain west of the United States. The first season showed off stunning and vast land as scenes jumped from Chief Joseph Ranch to the RMS Queen Mary.

According to IMDB, the majority of the first season is filmed in Montana, as well as some parts of the season being filmed in South Africa, Malta, Kenya, Long Beach and Texas.

The production took over the streets of Uptown Butte which is one of Montana’s most historical cities for the first season.

“I don’t build a world with visual effects. I go shoot these corners of the world that people haven’t seen,” the show’s director, Taylor Sheridan told Entertainment Weekly.

(Credit: Instagram)

WHERE WAS 1923 SEASON 2 FILMED?

Viewers will return to the Dutton ranch in the second season, with a cruel winter bringing new challenges that threaten the family legacy.

The production crew for 1923 season two has returned to many of the filming locations featured in the first season including Butte, Montana in the United States where the real Yellowstone Dutton Ranch stands.

However, the primary filming location for the upcoming season was in Austin, Texas with additional locations in Bartlett and Lockhart.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in Season 2 of 1923. (Credit: Paramount)

WHERE TO WATCH SEASON TWO OF 1923 IN AUSTRALIA:

The second season of 1923 will be available to stream on Paramount Plus on February 23, with the first season already available for viewing.

Stream 1923 on Paramount Plus from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

WATCH THE 1923 SEASON TWO TRAILER:

