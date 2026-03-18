“I’m not perfect”: MAFS bride Mel Akbay issues apology after controversial stint

Mel Akbay has spoken out following her short but dramatic run on Married At First Sight, issuing a public apology to viewers who felt hurt by her behaviour on the show.

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The reality star, who exited the experiment alongside on-screen husband Luke Fourniotis during the third Commitment Ceremony, said watching herself back on television had been confronting.

(Credit: Nine)

In a statement shared to Instagram, Mel admitted some moments from the show had been difficult to see.

“There were moments where I didn’t communicate well and came across [as] insensitive. For that, I’m truly sorry to anyone who felt hurt or offended,” she wrote.

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The bride said the experience had forced her to reflect on how she handles certain situations.

(Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

ADDRESSING THE BIGGEST CONTROVERSIES

Mel used the statement to directly address several incidents that sparked backlash among viewers.

One of the most talked-about moments came during Revelations Week, when she referenced “stalking” a former partner. The comment quickly drew criticism online.

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Mel clarified that she does not support that kind of behaviour and regrets the way the story was told.

“I do not think stalking is funny and I absolutely do not condone that behaviour. I was referring to something from when I was 17 and joking with friends,” she explained, adding that she now regrets the “careless” remark.

CLEARING UP THE HONEYMOON RUMOURS

Another moment that circulated widely online involved a scene where Luke appeared to be sleeping on the floor during their honeymoon.

Mel said that interpretation wasn’t accurate.

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“Another moment that has been circulating is the scene about Luke sleeping on the floor with a towel. This was said jokingly between us in the moment,” she explained. “Luke slept in the bed the entire time.”

(Credit: Nine)

AN APOLOGY TO LUKE

Mel also directed an apology to Luke himself, acknowledging that their relationship never developed romantic feelings.

“I’m sorry for not developing feelings for you,” she said, adding that she genuinely wishes him the best following their time on the show.

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During the season, Mel faced criticism for comments suggesting Luke had made her life a “living hell,” which became one of the more polarising storylines of the early episodes.

“I’M NOT A BAD PERSON”

The reality star previously spoke about her experience during an appearance on the It’s A Lot podcast, hosted by Abbie Chatfield.

In the interview, Mel said the version of herself viewers saw on screen reflected someone struggling during a difficult moment.

“I want to make it clear – I’m not a bad person. I am not depressed, I am not mean, I’m not cruel,” she said.

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Despite the backlash, Mel said the show ultimately became a learning experience.

“All I can do is acknowledge it and keep growing.”

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