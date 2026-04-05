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Inside the Kim Kardashian Heist: secrets revealed

Diamond days.
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The world was shocked when one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in 2016, in Paris. Now, a new documentary series, Inside the Kim Kardashian Heist lifts the lid on what really happened.

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The brazen robbery, described as “the biggest robbery in France in 50 years” occurred during Paris Fashion Week and left super celebrity Kim rocked to the core.

What is Inside the Kim Kardashian Heist about?

A woman in a sheer black outfit walks past a uniformed police officer standing outside a building.
Kim Kardashian in the subject of Inside the Kim Kardashian Heist

Inside the Kim Kardashian Heist is a gem of a series set against the backdrop of Paris Fashion Week. It takes viewers back to that night in 2016 when the reality star was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room by a gang of criminals.

Kim was bound with cable ties as the thieves who made off with jewellery worth more than $6 million, including the huge diamond ring given to her by then-husband, rapper Kanye West.

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How did Kim react to the robbery?

Kim Kardashian outside a Paris courtroom.
Kim was teary as she recounted what happened during the terrifying 2016 robbery. (Credit: Getty)

Kim was, understandably, devastated by the robbery. Last year, Kim gave evidence in a Paris courtroom regarding the terrifying 2016 heist.

She wept openly in the courtoom, telling the judge she feared she was going to be killed. Asked by the judge whether she had feared for her life, Kim told the court: “I absolutely did. I thought I was going to die.”

Why should I watch Inside the Kim Kardashian Heist?

Kim Kardashian appears on the carpet at SNL50: The Anniversary Special in 2025.
Kim attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special in 2025. (Credit: Getty)
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Even if you have no interest in the Kardashian clan, the story is fascinating. The three-part series includes interviews with the hotel concierge, as well as a member of the group of aging career criminals, known as the ‘Grandpa Gang’, who carried out the heist.

We see how the old dudes pulled off a robbery that shocked the world – and how the police were able to catch them.

@kimkardashian

NIKESKIMS POP-UP IN LONDON 🇬🇧

♬ original sound – Kim Kardashian

Where can I watch Inside the Kim Kardashian Heist?

Inside The Kim Kardashian Heist premieres Saturday, April 11 at 9.30pm (AEST) on Discovery channel.

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Profile picture of Stephen Downie
Stephen Downie Writer

Stephen Downie is a journalist with more than two decades of experience working across some of Australia’s most recognised media brands, including The Daily Telegraph, TV WEEK, New Idea and WHO. A former Editor of TV WEEK, Stephen has interviewed everyone from rock stars to industry leaders and Hollywood celebrities and has rubbed shoulders with the cream of Australia’s television talent at the TV WEEK Logie Awards. In his spare time, he loves doing what comes naturally: watching TV.

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