A police officer has died in the most shocking of circumstances. The force is in mourning – all except Holly. Will the officer’s death get in the way of her finding out who shot Sonia?

In this week’s episode of Human Error, Holly (Leeanna Walsman) is recovering from the minor injuries she suffered when the officer died in front of her eyes. Turning up at work, she’s upset to find out that resources are being diverted away from her homicide case – suburban mum-to-be Sonia Matthews (Kate Angus) – and into the hunt for the police officer’s killer.

Holly (Leanna Walsman) isn’t sure how to comfort the bereaved Mike (Sachin Joab).

Her colleague Dylan (Stephen Peacocke) is put in charge of the taskforce.

“Suddenly, this woman she’s investigating is less important,” Leeanna tells TV WEEK. “A decision has to be made about where Homicide’s resources get funnelled, and it’s like she [Sonia] is just this ordinary woman, so doesn’t deserve the attention that another case gets. That drives Holly more. This is about ‘every life matters’.”

The police officer’s funeral draws a huge crowd, while only a handful of people attend the memorial service for Sonia. Holly does her best to comfort Sonia’s widower, Mike (Sachin Joab).

Officer Elijan (Alexander Sexton) pays his respects at the funeral in Human Error. (Credit: Nine Network)

Meanwhile, Holly is also having a tough time at home. Her husband Luke (Matt Day) is, understandably, devastated that she’s pregnant to another man. The couple spend a day at the beach with their daughter Alice (Rosie Mitchell) and have a heart-to-heart. Luke wants to know if Holly loves him or the man who has fathered her unborn baby.

“She loves Luke – he’s her soulmate – but their relationship had become more of a friendship than a romance,” Leeanna explains. “They hadn’t really communicated about their relationship and it all unravels with the pressure of her being pregnant.”

Is there a way for Holly and Luke to salvage their relationship?

Human Error airs Wednesday, 8.45pm, Nine Network