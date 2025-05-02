While contestants join Farmer Wants A Wife in the hopes of finding love, they also put their lives on hold to take part in the show. Naturally, one might expect them to be fairly compensated for the time and commitment they invest.

However, it seems that’s not the case. Former contestants have spoken out, shedding light on just how little they are actually paid for their time on Farmer Wants A Wife.

DO CONTESTANTS ON FARMER WANTS A WIFE GET PAID?

2024 contestant Ellen Dunger, who competed for Farmer Todd’s heart, has taken to Instagram to imply that the high number of ladies leaving the show early this year could be due to the measly pay.

“Eureka Productions only pay participants $80 per day of filming, and 40 per cent of that is withheld until after the show airs. So essentially, you’re waiting for six months for 40 per cent of $80 a day,” Ellen said.

“And even while you’re filming and you’re trying to get the little money that they give you out of them, it’s actually a really difficult task. I think we had to send heaps of emails, like the girls on my farm, to actually get paid. It was ridiculous.”

Based on her experience on the show, Ellen suggested that it would make sense for contestants to exit the show early if they weren’t enjoying themselves or didn’t see themselves living on the farm long term, as they could potentially earn more money doing their regular jobs.

Fellow 2024 contestant Sophie Trethowan, who found love with Farmer Dustin, told Yahoo Lifestyle that she earnt around $3200 for the eight weeks she spent filming the show.

“So it’s $80 a day for when you’re filming and travel days, and I got paid $80 for the reunion as well,” she revealed. “It’s not a lot of money, but at the end of the day, you don’t go on there for that. I never looked at it like that. I was like, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Obviously, the farmers get paid more. I know that for a fact. But I’m not one to complain because at the end of the day, I knew that I wasn’t doing it for money.”

Sophie added that while food and groceries are supplied for them at the farm, the ladies often end up spending “a lot of money” while they are away.

“You’re on the road a lot and you’re paying for your own food and stuff,” she shared. “It probably would have been nice to have some more food compensated and stuff like that, because it is out of pocket, and it is hard.

“Some girls quit their jobs, you can’t work for months, and I was still paying off a house loan. I was lucky I had savings, but you have to have that in mind if you’re applying. They’re up front with you that you’re only getting paid $80 a day, so if that’s a problem, don’t do it.”

