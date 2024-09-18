When Farmer Andrew and Claire Saunder’s first collided on the 2023 season of Farmer Wants A Wife Australia, it seemed their stories were destined to intertwine.

But unfortunately, the pair broke off their relationship in 2024.

Farmer Andrew has broken his silence. (Credit: Instagram)

After months of silence, Farmer Andrew has finally spoken about the breakup on Instagram, deeming “life had other plans” for the pair.

“Despite all the love and effort we both gave, sometimes things just don’t work out. Living together brought its own challenges, and we realised our paths weren’t meant to stay intertwined,” he wrote, reminiscing on their journey on FWAW.

“It’s sad the relationship ended, but I stand tall knowing we gave it our all. Though it didn’t lead us where we hoped, it helped us grow…

“And while it’s painful to walk away, we’ve both emerged stronger, wiser, and more attuned to what really matters.”

The news of their cancelled wedding was shared in July. (Credit: Instagram)

He continued to thank his friends and family who remained kind during “tough times.” Despite their disappointing end, Farmer Andrew explained he has “no regrets, just gratitude” as he dives back into the farm life.

Four months after celebrating their first anniversary, Andrew dropped to one knee to propose on March 17, 2024. However, Claire announced the wedding was cancelled in a cryptic Instagram post shared mere months later in July.

“Andrew and I have had to cancel our wedding to due to reasons out of our control, but we are both okay,” she wrote. “I’m not sure what else to say other than, sometimes life is hard and we all just need a little breathing space.

Claire relocated to Andrew’s farm shortly after their FWAW exit. (Credit: Instagram)

“There will be no farming content from me for the foreseeable future.”

Shortly after the announcement, Claire was spotted selling her wedding dress on Facebook.

According to Claire’s Instagram, it appears she has returned to Tasmania following her split from Andrew. After the pair’s early exit from FWAW, she relocated to Andrew’s farm in Narromine.