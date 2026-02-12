Former MAFS bride Erin Bateman confirms break up with Bryce Mohr

In 2016, Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr were matched on Married At First Sight (MAFS) season two. Their romance played out on screens and the couple stayed together for years afterwards, preferring to keep their relationship private. For years, the media has believed that Erin and Bryce were still together.

However, in a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, Erin has confirmed that they are no longer together.

“Put a finger down if you were on a reality TV show 10 years ago that led to the worst break up of your adult life, so bad that you almost didn’t survive it,” she says in the video.

In the video, Erin said that it has taken several years for her to enjoy MAFS as a viewer because it reminded her of the traumatic break up.

While the break up was hard for Erin, in the caption, she wrote: “PS: I’m healed”.

Fellow MAFS alum Olivia Fraser has taken to the comments with well wishes, along with hundreds of fans.

“Oooooft. It’s so toxic! Hope you’re okay now,” she wrote.

Erin and Bryce during their MAFS wedding. (Image: Married At First SIght)

In 2018, Erin spoke publicly about their preference for keeping their relationship private.

“I’m sure it infuriates a lot of people that they’re not kept in the loop because the nature of reality TV is you then go on to flaunt your whole life on social media,” Erin said on The D&M podcast with fellow MAFS alum Bella Frizza.

“I don’t think it’s normal. I know personally people who portray their relationship on social media as this fairytale, who are some of the most miserable people I’ve ever met, in terms of relationships.”

Their last update as a couple was in 2020, when Erin posted an Instagram Story celebrating their five year anniversary, and since then fans have been wondering whether Erin and Bryce were still together.

Now, we have the answer.

