Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

Charlotte Crosby on the wildest challenge in Aussie Shore season two: ‘My worst nightmare’

The wildest house in Cairns is about to get even crazier
Lucy Croke Profile
Charlotte Crosby is back for season two of Aussie Shore - and rules are out the window!
Paramount+

Season two of Aussie Shore is here and the party is bigger, louder, and more unpredictable than ever. Charlotte Crosby, who shot to fame on Geordie Shore, returns in full boss mode to keep the rowdy housemates in line – even while juggling life as a mum of two. 

Advertisement

“I love Australia with all of my heart,” Charlotte, 34, tells TV WEEK. “It basically feels like a second home. You Australians are just like my second family.” 

Charlotte Crosby in red pant suit in promo shot for Aussie Shore season two.
Charlotte gave birth to baby Pixie earlier this year. (Credit: Paramount+)

Filmed once again in tropical Cairns, the new season promises hookups, breakups, shock exits and explosive drama as old favourites like Love Island’s Callum Hole, Catia Sinigaglia, Con Mourmourakis and fiery newcomers clash. For Charlotte, who welcomed daughter Alba in 2022 and baby Pixie earlier this year, returning to the same filming location holds a special meaning. 

“I created some really amazing core memories there,” she says. “It holds such an epic place in my heart. I really feel this huge, magnetic pull towards Cairns – almost as if I would want to live there.” 

Advertisement
@mtvgeordie

Are the #AussieShore family really crazier than the #GeordieShore family? 🤪 See for yourself as the series comes to @mtvuk, Tuesdays at 10pm 😉 #CharlotteCrosby #Aussie #drinkinggames

♬ original sound – Geordie Shore

This season, Charlotte pushes the cast harder than ever, sending them on wild challenges – including a comedy club gig where each housemate had to perform stand-up in front of a live audience. 

“I actually felt really cruel doing that,” Charlotte admits. “I would hate to do that. That is my worst nightmare.” 

Charlotte Crosby arrives at the shore house in Cairns on season two of Aussie Shoere.
What state will the shore house be in this season? (Credit: Paramount+)
Advertisement

While she might be the boss, Charlotte insists she isn’t as strict as her predecessor Anna from Geordie Shore, known for forcing the housemates into long shifts of work while nursing horrible hangovers.  

“I don’t really make any rules,” she says. “I’m quite laid back.” 

But one rule is certain – no one from the Shore family will be babysitting her kids any time soon.  

“Definitely not,” Charlotte laughs. “I wouldn’t let anyone from Geordie Shore babysit my kids either.” 

Advertisement

Stream the new series of Aussie Shore today on Paramount+.

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Sign up for our newsletter

Newsletter conversion description. Get the latest in your inbox.

Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

Advertisement
Advertisement