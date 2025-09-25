Charlotte Crosby on the wildest challenge in Aussie Shore season two: ‘My worst nightmare’

Season two of Aussie Shore is here and the party is bigger, louder, and more unpredictable than ever. Charlotte Crosby, who shot to fame on Geordie Shore, returns in full boss mode to keep the rowdy housemates in line – even while juggling life as a mum of two.

Advertisement

“I love Australia with all of my heart,” Charlotte, 34, tells TV WEEK. “It basically feels like a second home. You Australians are just like my second family.”

Charlotte gave birth to baby Pixie earlier this year. (Credit: Paramount+)

Filmed once again in tropical Cairns, the new season promises hookups, breakups, shock exits and explosive drama as old favourites like Love Island’s Callum Hole, Catia Sinigaglia, Con Mourmourakis and fiery newcomers clash. For Charlotte, who welcomed daughter Alba in 2022 and baby Pixie earlier this year, returning to the same filming location holds a special meaning.

“I created some really amazing core memories there,” she says. “It holds such an epic place in my heart. I really feel this huge, magnetic pull towards Cairns – almost as if I would want to live there.”

Advertisement

This season, Charlotte pushes the cast harder than ever, sending them on wild challenges – including a comedy club gig where each housemate had to perform stand-up in front of a live audience.

“I actually felt really cruel doing that,” Charlotte admits. “I would hate to do that. That is my worst nightmare.”

What state will the shore house be in this season? (Credit: Paramount+)

Advertisement

While she might be the boss, Charlotte insists she isn’t as strict as her predecessor Anna from Geordie Shore, known for forcing the housemates into long shifts of work while nursing horrible hangovers.

“I don’t really make any rules,” she says. “I’m quite laid back.”

But one rule is certain – no one from the Shore family will be babysitting her kids any time soon.

“Definitely not,” Charlotte laughs. “I wouldn’t let anyone from Geordie Shore babysit my kids either.”

Advertisement

Stream the new series of Aussie Shore today on Paramount+.

Related