Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses, aka ACOTAR, has made huge waves in the literary world and has amassed a cult-like fanbase.
After finishing the series, many readers have expressed their need to find similar books to fill the void. So, we’ve rounded up our top picks of books like ACOTAR.
If ACOTAR gripped you with its fantasy elements, romance tropes, heart-pumping action or spicy scenes, we’ve found an array of books with similar themes, tropes and plots. Here are our top 10 suggestions.
From Blood and Ash
Jennifer L. Armentrout
From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout is one of the most recommended series to read after finishing ACOTAR.
It’s a thrilling fantasy romance about Poppy, a girl chosen to stay untouched and pure as the kingdom’s “Maiden”. She lives a life of restrictions, but things get complicated when she starts to fall for her hot and mysterious guard, Hawke.
As Poppy uncovers dark secrets about her world, including dangerous creatures and forbidden truths, she must decide who to trust and what role she’ll play in the kingdom’s fate.
With steamy romance, shocking twists, and plenty of action, this book will keep you hooked from the very start.
Gild
Raven Kennedy
Gild by Raven Kennedy is a fast-paced, dark fantasy where the main character, Auren, is trapped in a gilded cage – both literally and metaphorically.
She’s kept by the powerful King Midas, who rules with an iron fist. Though she appears to live in luxury, Auren’s life is full of isolation, and she begins questioning everything as she uncovers dark secrets about the kingdom.
With elements of betrayal, fierce loyalty, and unexpected twists, it’s a tale of survival and resilience. Perfect for fans of ACOTAR!
When the Moon Hatched
Sarah A. Parker
When the Moon Hatched by Sarah A. Parker is a thrilling fantasy with deadly secrets, fierce characters, and forbidden love.
Raeve, a skilled assassin in a rebel group, is just trying to stay alive – until a bounty hunter is sent to capture her. Trapped by powerful elementals, she’s forced to fight for her life.
Meanwhile, Kaan, a man on a quest to heal his broken heart, stumbles upon Raeve in a prison, uncovering secrets that change everything.
The Serpent and the Wings of Night
Carissa Broadbent
The Serpent and the Wings of Night by Carissa Broadbent is a series packed with action, magic, and an epic enemies-to-lovers romance.
The story follows Oraya, a fierce and determined human girl raised by a vampire, who enters a tournament where the stakes are life or death.
During the tournament, she forms an unlikely alliance with a mysterious vampire, and secrets about her past and the world she’s in start to unravel.
With thrilling battles, deep connections, and loads of twists, this series is a wild and addictive ride for fans of intense romance – and spice.
The Cruel Prince
Holly Black
The Cruel Prince by Holly Black is a fun fantasy full of political intrigue, betrayal, and enemies-to-lovers tension.
It follows Jude, a human girl living in the dangerous world of Faeries, who is determined to prove she belongs – despite being looked down upon by the cruel and powerful faerie prince, Cardan.
As Jude navigates court politics, dark secrets, and her growing feelings for Cardan, she must outwit everyone and fight for power.
With twists, deception, and forbidden romance, this book will have you hooked from start to finish.
Divine Rivals
Rebecca Ross
Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross is a magical and swoon-worthy fantasy where romance and rivalry collide.
The story follows two rival letters sent between two warring kingdoms – one from a fierce, ambitious young woman, and the other from a charming, mysterious soldier.
As their worlds intertwine, secrets unravel, friendships grow, and unexpected love sparks between them.
This book is perfect for fans of enemies-to-lovers and emotional rollercoasters.
Powerless
Lauren Roberts
Powerless by Lauren Roberts is a thrilling fantasy where magic isn’t just a gift – it’s also a weapon.
The story follows a young woman named Paedyn, who lives in a world where people with powers are the ruling elite. Paedyn, however, is powerless, and struggling to fit in and survive in a society that values strength and magic above all.
When she gets tangled up with a powerful, mysterious man, she finds herself caught in a dangerous game of politics and hidden secrets.
Once Upon a Broken Heart
Stephanie Garber
Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber is a magical adventure full of love, curses, and thrilling twists.
The story follows Evangeline, a young woman who makes a deal with the mysterious and charming Prince of Hearts, Jacks, in hopes of fixing her broken heart. But, of course, things don’t go as planned.
As Evangeline gets tangled in a world of magic, betrayal, and unexpected romance, she must figure out how to navigate her new fate.
With a mix of danger and swoon-worthy moments, this book is a must-read for fans of fairy tales with a twist.
Fourth Wing
Rebecca Yarros
It would be remiss of us to make this list without including Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – a series that has been met with almost as much obsession as ACOTAR.
Fourth Wing is a high-stakes fantasy that follows Violet, a young woman who is thrust into a dangerous military academy where cadets are trained to bond with a dragon to keep their city safe.
As she faces fierce trials, deadly enemies, and an intense connection with a brooding instructor named Xaden, Violet must push herself to her limits.
Throne of Glass
Sarah J. Maas
The last book in this list is also by Sarah J. Maas, and is almost as popular as ACOTAR itself.
Throne of Glass is a thrilling, action-packed fantasy with a fierce heroine.
It follows Celaena Sardothien, an assassin who’s pulled out of prison to compete in a deadly tournament to become the king’s personal assassin. As she faces deadly challenges, she uncovers dark secrets about the kingdom and her own past.
With magic, betrayal, and romance, this book is the perfect mix of adventure and mystery.