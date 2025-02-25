From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout is one of the most recommended series to read after finishing ACOTAR.

It’s a thrilling fantasy romance about Poppy, a girl chosen to stay untouched and pure as the kingdom’s “Maiden”. She lives a life of restrictions, but things get complicated when she starts to fall for her hot and mysterious guard, Hawke.

As Poppy uncovers dark secrets about her world, including dangerous creatures and forbidden truths, she must decide who to trust and what role she’ll play in the kingdom’s fate.

With steamy romance, shocking twists, and plenty of action, this book will keep you hooked from the very start.