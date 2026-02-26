‘I want revenge!’: Survivor Australia star Eliza fires back after being voted off the show

Eliza is not happy about becoming the third person to be voted off Australian Survivor: Redemption. Host David Genat snuffed Eliza’s torch in Wednesday night’s episode, after Lyndl convinced enough members of the Bounty tribe to write her name down.

Advertisement

“I want revenge!” the 34-year-old writer tells TV WEEK. “I hope that Lyndl doesn’t get a good night’s sleep for the rest of the game, even though I’m not on the island anymore.”

Eliza with her good friend Jackson. (Credit: 10)

In Wednesday night’s episode, Lyndl told her tribemates that Eliza had stopped her from sleeping by telling her during the night that she was on the bottom of the tribe.

“I didn’t wake her up,” Eliza says. “I wouldn’t do that. I’m a good enough Survivor player to know you don’t wake people up.”

Advertisement

Eliza says she’s “super resentful and angry” about the way she left the show, especially because it hurt the player that she had connected with the most, 24-year-old professional wrestler Jackson.

“So I am like the dead wife in Gladiator. Now I hope Jackson just goes back and avenges me.”

Eliza says she knew Jackson was a loyal player and an “absolute sweetheart”, but there wasn’t anything romantic there.

“I’m not actually in love with him,” she explains. “I have a partner.

Advertisement

“Our friendship was definitely real. Having a player out there that you can trust and who trusts you is the most valuable thing you can have in this game.”

Eliza gave it her all in challenges. (Credit: 10)

Eliza wrote a poem for Jackson while in Samoa, which began, “Jackson, baby, your hair is the colour of sand, and I really want to make you my Survivor man.”

She says Jackson loves the poem, “obviously”.

Advertisement

“I’m excited for his poem back to me,” she adds.

As well as writing about Australian history, Eliza has written for TV, and was script editor on Mother And Son.

“Essentially it was me and Matt Okine in a room, doing joke punch-ups, making each other laugh,” she explains. “I was just brought on to help make that show as good as it could be, but really, I didn’t have much work to do.”

Up next, Eliza wants to do more reality TV.

Advertisement

“My story is not over. I need my revenge! It’s very ‘to be continued’.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.