New Kmart Christmas Decor to update your space this festive season

With prices that sleigh.
Step into the magic of the festive season with Kmart’s all-new Christmas décor collection! From twinkling lights to charming ornaments, every piece is designed to bring festive joy and fresh style to your home.

Discover looks you’ll love at prices that sleigh.

(Credit: Kmart)
(Credit: Kmart)

Assorted Battery Operated LED Hand Crafted Houses

$9 (each) from Kmart

Create a cosy festive atmosphere with this battery-operated LED handcrafted house. Its warm shimmer and adorable design make it an enchanting piece for mantels, shelves, or any Christmas display.

SHOP It HERE
(Credit: Kmart)

Christmas Artificial Poinsettia in Pot

$15 from Kmart

Add a festive pop of colour to your home with this artificial Christmas poinsettia in a pot — a classic touch of holiday elegance for any living space.

SHOP IT HERE
(Credit: Kmart)

4-pack Gingerbread Napkin Rings

$5 from Kmart

Give your table a cute and quirky twist with these Gingerbread Man napkin rings. They add plenty of festive fun and personality to your Christmas table.

SHOp it Here
(Credit: Kmart)

Assorted 3-Pack Standing Reindeer

$12 from Kmart

Give your décor a stylish festive lift with this adorable standing reindeer. Its elegant posture and holiday flair make it a lovely accent for mantels, entryways, or Christmas displays.

SHOP IT HERE
(Credit: Kmart)

Gingerbread House Platter

$12 from Kmart

Add a touch of holiday magic to your table with this Gingerbread House platter. Its playful design is ideal for presenting treats, cookies, or appetisers at seasonal celebrations.

SHOP IT HERE
(Credit: Kmart)

Bow Stemless Glasses (set of 6)

$12 from Kmart

Bring holiday cheer to your table with this set of 6 bow-accented stemless glasses. Their sleek silhouette and playful detailing make them ideal for serving festive drinks with style.

SHOP IT HERE
(Credit: Kmart)

Coupe Glasses (Set of 4)

$14 from Kmart

Toast the season in style with this set of 4 gold-look coupe glasses. Their elegant shimmer brings a festive sparkle to any Christmas celebration.

SHOP IT HERE
(Credit: Kmart)

Traditional Santa Sack

$5 (each) from Kmart

Bring extra cheer to Christmas morning with this classic Santa Sack.

Perfect for stuffing with gifts, treats, and little surprises, it adds a festive and playful touch to your holiday celebrations.

shop it now
(Credit: Kmart)

Plaid Table Runner

$8 from Kmart

Bring warmth and cheer to your holiday table with this plaid table runner. Its classic pattern and festive colours make every gathering feel extra special.

SHOP IT HERE
(Credit: Kmart)

12 Piece Bow Dinner Set

$25 from Kmart

Add a sophisticated sparkle to your Christmas tabletop with this beautiful 12-piece Bow Porcelain Dinner Set.

SHOP IT HERE
