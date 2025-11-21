The ultimate Christmas gift guide for collectors.

Whether you’re shopping for a super-fan, a nostalgia lover, or just someone who just really lights up at festive flair, this Christmas gift guide has you covered.
From limited-edition décor to quirky keepsakes they’ll treasure long after the tree comes down, these pieces from The Bradford Exchange are sure to spark joy.
Think classic Holden heritage on display, Christmas-themed pieces that double as conversation starters, and jewellery to treasure forever.
Whether they love collecting, curating or simply celebrating the season in their own way, you’ll find the perfect pick right here.
Happy shopping!
01
Christmas Blooms Crystal Poinsettia Bracelet
$129.98 from Bradford Exchange
The perfect pressie to unwrap on Christmas morning and wear to lunch on the big day! Featuring beautiful red and green crystals in a classic poinsettia design, this piece will be a favourite for years to come.
02
Thomas Kinkade Tree With Lights, Moving Train, Music
$299.96 from Bradford Exchange
This stunning collectable piece is the perfect centrepiece for the Christmas table, and a feast for the senses. Listen as it plays medley of eight Christmas songs, while the Wonderland Express train winds its way around the quaint village, filled with cosy lit-up buildings.
03
KISS 1:18-Scale 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Sculpture
$179.94 from Bradford Exchange
Got a rev-head in your life, or perhaps an avid KISS fan? Either way, this firece collectable will have them smiling all Christmas Day! From the rear spoiler to the 1973 vanity plate, this official licensed piece is a must-have.
04
Thomas Kinkade Snowman With Village, Moving Train
$199.95 from Bradford Exchange
Isn’t this jolly fellow just the cutest? He not only holds the sweet village safe in his tum, but also features a moving train that chugs around his base, spreading the joy of Christmas.
05
VB Sports Bar & Grill Clock
$199 from Bradford Exchange
Dad’s going to love this! With an accurate-scaled sports bar and grill, complete with sound and movement, beer-o’-clock just got even better.
06
Forget Me Not earrings
$129.98 from Bradford Exchange
Handcrafted, gold-plated and featuring beautiful blue and gold gemstones, these earrings are a sweet, sentimental gift for the unforgettable lady in your life.
07
Thomas Kinkade ‘Christmas Bells’ Snowman Bell Ornaments
$79.99 from Bradford Exchange
This trio of beautiful bells is what every Christmas tree needs! The snowman toppers are handcrafted, hand-sculpted and handpainted, and the bells display different Thomas Kinkade Chrissy scenes.
08
Holden Commodore Garage Wall Clock
$349.96 from Bradford Exchange
Look away, Ford fans! This one’s for the Holden heads – an intricately sculpted, hand-painted piece, complete with light-up Holden billboards and windows, and a classic Commodore that pulls out of the garage.
09
AC/DC Red Hot Rock Tribute Stein
$199.95 from Bradford Exchange
If Acca Dacca tops their Spotify playlist, this is the present you’ve been looking for. A handcrafted stein featuring devil-horn handles (wild!) and an Angus Young topper, you can’t go past this limited edition piece.