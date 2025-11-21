The ultimate Christmas gift guide for collectors.

Whether you’re shopping for a super-fan, a nostalgia lover, or just someone who just really lights up at festive flair, this Christmas gift guide has you covered.

Advertisement

From limited-edition décor to quirky keepsakes they’ll treasure long after the tree comes down, these pieces from The Bradford Exchange are sure to spark joy.

Think classic Holden heritage on display, Christmas-themed pieces that double as conversation starters, and jewellery to treasure forever.

Whether they love collecting, curating or simply celebrating the season in their own way, you’ll find the perfect pick right here.

Happy shopping!

Advertisement

Photo: The Bradford Exchange 01 Christmas Blooms Crystal Poinsettia Bracelet $129.98 from Bradford Exchange The perfect pressie to unwrap on Christmas morning and wear to lunch on the big day! Featuring beautiful red and green crystals in a classic poinsettia design, this piece will be a favourite for years to come. Shop Now

Photo: The Bradford Exchange 02 Thomas Kinkade Tree With Lights, Moving Train, Music $299.96 from Bradford Exchange This stunning collectable piece is the perfect centrepiece for the Christmas table, and a feast for the senses. Listen as it plays medley of eight Christmas songs, while the Wonderland Express train winds its way around the quaint village, filled with cosy lit-up buildings. Shop Now

Photo: The Bradford Exchange 03 KISS 1:18-Scale 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Sculpture $179.94 from Bradford Exchange Got a rev-head in your life, or perhaps an avid KISS fan? Either way, this firece collectable will have them smiling all Christmas Day! From the rear spoiler to the 1973 vanity plate, this official licensed piece is a must-have. Shop Now

Photo: The Bradford Exchange 04 Thomas Kinkade Snowman With Village, Moving Train $199.95 from Bradford Exchange Isn’t this jolly fellow just the cutest? He not only holds the sweet village safe in his tum, but also features a moving train that chugs around his base, spreading the joy of Christmas. Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: The Bradford Exchange 05 VB Sports Bar & Grill Clock $199 from Bradford Exchange Dad’s going to love this! With an accurate-scaled sports bar and grill, complete with sound and movement, beer-o’-clock just got even better. Shop Now

Photo: The Bradford Exchange 06 Forget Me Not earrings $129.98 from Bradford Exchange Handcrafted, gold-plated and featuring beautiful blue and gold gemstones, these earrings are a sweet, sentimental gift for the unforgettable lady in your life. Shop Now

Photo: The Bradford Exchange 07 Thomas Kinkade ‘Christmas Bells’ Snowman Bell Ornaments $79.99 from Bradford Exchange This trio of beautiful bells is what every Christmas tree needs! The snowman toppers are handcrafted, hand-sculpted and handpainted, and the bells display different Thomas Kinkade Chrissy scenes. Shop Now

Photo: The Bradford Exchange 08 Holden Commodore Garage Wall Clock $349.96 from Bradford Exchange Look away, Ford fans! This one’s for the Holden heads – an intricately sculpted, hand-painted piece, complete with light-up Holden billboards and windows, and a classic Commodore that pulls out of the garage. Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: The Bradford Exchange 09 AC/DC Red Hot Rock Tribute Stein $199.95 from Bradford Exchange If Acca Dacca tops their Spotify playlist, this is the present you’ve been looking for. A handcrafted stein featuring devil-horn handles (wild!) and an Angus Young topper, you can’t go past this limited edition piece. Shop Now

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.