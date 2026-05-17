Get Creative with Megatastic Colouring Books at Coles!

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Unleash hours of creative fun with the Megatastic Colouring Books, available at Coles supermarkets. Bursting with exciting themes and pages to colour, these books are perfect for keeping kids entertained at home or on the go.

There are four fun-filled books to collect, including Vehicles, Dinosaurs, Animals, and Mermaids – each packed with bold illustrations just waiting to be brought to life with colour. Whether it’s roaring dinosaurs, magical mermaids or action-packed vehicles, there’s something to spark every child’s imagination.

How it works

Buy any participating magazine and pick up a Megatastic Colouring Book for just $3.50 – that’s 50% off .

– that’s . Or purchase a colouring book on its own for $7.00.

Simply look for the Are Media logo near the barcode on participating magazines to unlock the bundle offer and maximise value.

Collect them all and let the colouring adventure begin!

Available only at Coles.

Terms and conditions: *Available at selected Coles Supermarkets only (excluding Coles Express and Coles Online). Offer valid from 08/06/2026 to 07/07/2026 or whilst stocks last. Subject to availability. The Megatastic Colouring Books are $3.50 each when sold with any participating magazine or $7.00 each when sold separately. Participating titles include all Are Media magazines (look for the Are Media logo near the barcode). Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Four products to choose from.