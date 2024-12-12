The Christmas season is already upon us, and with December 25th just weeks away, plenty of Aussies are planning their festivities.
That means checking off their Christmas shopping, wrapping presents, setting up the tree and so, so, so much more.
With so much going on it can be easy to forget about the all-important Christmas grocery shop until the last minute, leaving you to race around the shops trying to secure prawns and pudding.
That experience is never fun, especially when just about everyone in Australia is doing the exact same thing – or at least it feels that way.
So, to help you plan your Christmas break, Woolworths has released its trading hours for this year’s festive period, with all their store closures across every state.
Keep scrolling for the full breakdown for every state.
New South Wales
Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open
Victoria
Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open
Queensland
Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores are open
New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores are open
South Australia
Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All regional stores OPEN, except Millicent (all metropolitan stores CLOSED)
New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All regional stores OPEN, except Millicent (all metropolitan stores CLOSED)
Western Australia
Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open (except Northam)
Northern Territory
Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open
ACT
Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open
Tasmania
Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open
Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed
Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open
New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open
Note: All the trading hours are general indicators only and may be subject to individual store opening and closing hours. Customers are encouraged to check the opening hours of their local Woolworths here.