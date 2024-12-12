The Christmas season is already upon us, and with December 25th just weeks away, plenty of Aussies are planning their festivities.

That means checking off their Christmas shopping, wrapping presents, setting up the tree and so, so, so much more.

With so much going on it can be easy to forget about the all-important Christmas grocery shop until the last minute, leaving you to race around the shops trying to secure prawns and pudding.

That experience is never fun, especially when just about everyone in Australia is doing the exact same thing – or at least it feels that way.

So, to help you plan your Christmas break, Woolworths has released its trading hours for this year’s festive period, with all their store closures across every state.

Keep scrolling for the full breakdown for every state.

New South Wales

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open

Woolworths has released its Christmas trading hours for 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Victoria

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open

Queensland

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores are open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores are open

South Australia

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All regional stores OPEN, except Millicent (all metropolitan stores CLOSED)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All regional stores OPEN, except Millicent (all metropolitan stores CLOSED)

Western Australia

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open (except Northam)

Beat the Christmas rush this year. (Credit: Getty)

Northern Territory

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open

ACT

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open

Woolworths’ seafood spread. (Credit Instagram)

Tasmania

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open

Note: All the trading hours are general indicators only and may be subject to individual store opening and closing hours. Customers are encouraged to check the opening hours of their local Woolworths here.

