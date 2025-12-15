Carols in the Domain 2025 songbook!

There’s nothing quite like Carols in the Domain to signal that Christmas is right around the corner.
And because no Carols night is complete without belting out the classics, we’ve put together a handy songbook with lyrics so you can join in every chorus!
Carols in the Domain takes place on Saturday, 20 December 2025 and will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7plus.
O Come, All Ye Faithful
O come, all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem
Come and behold Him
Born the King of angels
O come let us adore Him, O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord
Sing choirs of angels
Sing in exultation
Sing all ye citizens of heaven above
Glory to God, Glory in the highest
O come let us adore Him, O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord
Yea Lord, we greet thee
Born this happy morning
Jesus, to thee be all glory given
Word of the Father
Now in flesh appearing
O come let us adore Him, O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord
Hark Hear the Angels Sing Medley
Angels we have heard on high
Sweetly singing o’er the plains
And the mountains in reply
Echoing their joyous strains
Gloria, in excelsis Deo
Gloria, in excelsis Deo
Hark! The herald angels sing
“Glory to the newborn King!”
Peace on earth and mercy mild
God and sinners reconciled
Joyful, all ye nations rise
Join the triumph of the skies
With the angelic host proclaim
“Christ is born in Bethlehem”
Hark! The herald angels sing
“Glory to the newborn King!”
Gloria, in excelsis Deo
Gloria, in excelsis Deo
Silent Night
Silent night, holy night
All is calm, all is bright
Round yon virgin Mother and child
Holy infant so tender and mild
Sleep in heavenly peace
Sleep in heavenly peace
Silent night, holy night
Shepherds quake at the sight
Glories stream from Heaven afar
Heavenly hosts sing, “Alleluia!”
Christ the Saviour is born
Christ the Saviour is born
Silent night, holy night
Son of God, love’s pure light
Radiant beams from thy holy face
With the dawn of redeeming grace
Jesus, Lord at thy birth
Jesus, Lord at thy birth
The First Noel
The first Noel the angel did say
Was to certain poor shepherds In fields as they lay
In fields as they Lay keeping their sheep
On a cold winter’s night That was so deep
Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel
Born is the King of Israel
They looked up and saw a star
Shining in the east Beyond them far
And to the earth It gave great light
And so it continued Both day and night
Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel
Born is the King of Israel
Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel
Born is the King of Israel
Amazing Grace
Amazing Grace How sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost, but now am found
Was blind, but now I see
’Twas grace that taught My heart to fear
And grace my fears relieved
How precious did That grace appear
The hour I first believed
Through many dangers Toils and snares
We have already come
’Twas grace that brought Me safe thus far
And grace will lead me home
When we’ve been there Ten thousand years
Bright shining as the sun
We’ve no less days To sing God’s praise
Than when we first begun
Away in a Manger
Away in a mangerNo crib for a bed
The little Lord Jesus laid down His sweet head
The stars in the bright sky Looked down where He lay
The little Lord Jesus Asleep on the hay
The cattle are lowing The baby awakes
But little Lord Jesus No crying He makes
I love thee, Lord Jesus Look down from the sky
And stay by my side Until morning is nigh
Be near me, Lord Jesus I ask thee to stay
Close by me foreverAnd love me, I pray
Bless all the dear children In thy tender care
And fit us for heaven
To live with thee there
Jingle Bells
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride In a one-horse open sleigh
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride In a one-horse open sleigh
Dashing through the snow
In a one-horse open sleigh
O’er the fields we go
Laughing all the way
Bells on bobtails ring
Making spirits bright
What fun it is to ride and sing
A sleighing song tonight
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride In a one-horse open sleigh
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride In a one-horse open sleigh
O Holy Night
O holy night, the stars are brightly shining
It is the night of the dear Saviour’s birth
Long lay the world in sin and error pining
Till He appeared and the soul felt its worth
A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices
For yonder breaks A new and glorious morn
Fall on your knees
O hear the angel voices
O night divine O night when Christ was born
O night divine O night, O night divine
Truly He taught us to love one another
His law is love and His gospel is peace
Chains shall He breakFor the slave is our brother
And in His name all oppression shall cease
Sweet hymns of joy In grateful chorus raise we
Let all within us praise His holy name!
Fall on your knees
O hear the angel voices
O night divineO night when Christ was born
O night divine
O night, O night divine