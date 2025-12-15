Carols in the Domain 2025 songbook!

There’s nothing quite like Carols in the Domain to signal that Christmas is right around the corner.

And because no Carols night is complete without belting out the classics, we’ve put together a handy songbook with lyrics so you can join in every chorus!

Carols in the Domain takes place on Saturday, 20 December 2025 and will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7plus.

O Come, All Ye Faithful

O come, all ye faithful

Joyful and triumphant

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem

Come and behold Him

Born the King of angels

O come let us adore Him, O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord

Sing choirs of angels

Sing in exultation

Sing all ye citizens of heaven above

Glory to God, Glory in the highest

O come let us adore Him, O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord

Yea Lord, we greet thee

Born this happy morning

Jesus, to thee be all glory given

Word of the Father

Now in flesh appearing

O come let us adore Him, O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord

Hark Hear the Angels Sing Medley

Angels we have heard on high

Sweetly singing o’er the plains

And the mountains in reply

Echoing their joyous strains

Gloria, in excelsis Deo

Gloria, in excelsis Deo

Hark! The herald angels sing

“Glory to the newborn King!”

Peace on earth and mercy mild

God and sinners reconciled

Joyful, all ye nations rise

Join the triumph of the skies

With the angelic host proclaim

“Christ is born in Bethlehem”

Hark! The herald angels sing

“Glory to the newborn King!”

Gloria, in excelsis Deo

Gloria, in excelsis Deo

Silent Night

Silent night, holy night

All is calm, all is bright

Round yon virgin Mother and child

Holy infant so tender and mild

Sleep in heavenly peace

Sleep in heavenly peace

Silent night, holy night

Shepherds quake at the sight

Glories stream from Heaven afar

Heavenly hosts sing, “Alleluia!”

Christ the Saviour is born

Christ the Saviour is born

Silent night, holy night

Son of God, love’s pure light

Radiant beams from thy holy face

With the dawn of redeeming grace

Jesus, Lord at thy birth

Jesus, Lord at thy birth

The First Noel

The first Noel the angel did say

Was to certain poor shepherds In fields as they lay

In fields as they Lay keeping their sheep

On a cold winter’s night That was so deep

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the King of Israel

They looked up and saw a star

Shining in the east Beyond them far

And to the earth It gave great light

And so it continued Both day and night

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the King of Israel

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the King of Israel

Amazing Grace

Amazing Grace How sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me

I once was lost, but now am found

Was blind, but now I see

’Twas grace that taught My heart to fear

And grace my fears relieved

How precious did That grace appear

The hour I first believed

Through many dangers Toils and snares

We have already come

’Twas grace that brought Me safe thus far

And grace will lead me home

When we’ve been there Ten thousand years

Bright shining as the sun

We’ve no less days To sing God’s praise

Than when we first begun

Away in a Manger

Away in a mangerNo crib for a bed

The little Lord Jesus laid down His sweet head

The stars in the bright sky Looked down where He lay

The little Lord Jesus Asleep on the hay

The cattle are lowing The baby awakes

But little Lord Jesus No crying He makes

I love thee, Lord Jesus Look down from the sky

And stay by my side Until morning is nigh

Be near me, Lord Jesus I ask thee to stay

Close by me foreverAnd love me, I pray

Bless all the dear children In thy tender care

And fit us for heaven

To live with thee there

Jingle Bells

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride In a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride In a one-horse open sleigh

Dashing through the snow

In a one-horse open sleigh

O’er the fields we go

Laughing all the way

Bells on bobtails ring

Making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride In a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride In a one-horse open sleigh

O Holy Night

O holy night, the stars are brightly shining

It is the night of the dear Saviour’s birth

Long lay the world in sin and error pining

Till He appeared and the soul felt its worth

A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices

For yonder breaks A new and glorious morn

Fall on your knees

O hear the angel voices

O night divine O night when Christ was born

O night divine O night, O night divine

Truly He taught us to love one another

His law is love and His gospel is peace

Chains shall He breakFor the slave is our brother

And in His name all oppression shall cease

Sweet hymns of joy In grateful chorus raise we

Let all within us praise His holy name!

Fall on your knees

O hear the angel voices

O night divineO night when Christ was born

O night divine

O night, O night divine

