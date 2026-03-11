Who is Jessie Buckley? Everything to know about the Oscar-nominated actress

When people talk about the most talented actors working today, Jessie Buckley is often part of the conversation.

From intense dramas to musical performances, the Irish actress brings depth and versatility to every role.

From her career to her relationship, here’s everything to know about Jessie Buckley!

IS JESSIE BUCKLEY IN A RELATIONSHIP?

Yes! Jessie Buckley has a husband. She is married to Freddie Sorensen, according to the Daily Mail, though she tends to keep her personal life quite private.

She was previously in a relationship with fellow actor James Norton, but the pair called it quits in 2017 after two years together.

HAS JESSIE BUCKLEY HAD A BABY?

In recent years, Jessie has also stepped into a new chapter: motherhood. The actress welcomed her first baby, a daughter, in 2025.

Jessie has spoken about how she “deeply wanted” to be a mother while portraying one in Hamnet.

“Well, I wasn’t a mother at the time that I filmed it. I deeply wanted to be a mother, but I have a mother and I know women and we’re pretty epic,” she said to the press after accepting her Critics Choice Award for Best Actress back in January.

“We’ve got a lot. We contain multitudes. We’ve got a lot inside of us,” she continued. “And I think I’ve been on a bit of a journey to try and excavate the bits that I … I just want to keep filling up that tank and landscape.”

Jessie remains quite private in terms of her personal life, but she has spoken about her daughter in rare interviews.

Speaking to Elle when her baby was eight weeks old, she said: “The best thing about being a mum is just when even when you’re having a hard day, they give you these otherworldly little smiles and make your heart crack into a thousand pieces and you think, ‘Oh, it’s all going to be okay.’”

JESSIE BUCKLEY MOVIES

Jessie Buckley has built an impressive film career. One of her earliest standout performances came in the psychological thriller Beast, where she played a troubled young woman caught in a dark mystery.

She later gained widespread recognition for her role in Wild Rose, where she played a Scottish singer dreaming of becoming a country music star in Nashville.

Jessie continued to take on challenging projects, including the psychological drama I’m Thinking of Ending Things directed by Charlie Kaufman. She also appeared in The Lost Daughter alongside Olivia Colman, a role that earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Most recently, she starred in Hamnet – a role for which she is the favourite to win an Oscar for Best Actress.

JESSIE BUCKLEY TV SHOWS

Before her film career took off, Jessie first became known to audiences through television. She appeared on the BBC talent show I’d Do Anything, which searched for a new star for the musical Oliver! Although she finished as runner-up, the show helped introduce her to the public.

She later appeared in the BBC drama War & Peace, based on the classic novel by Leo Tolstoy.

Jessie also gained attention for her performance in the HBO series Chernobyl, a historical drama about the 1986 nuclear disaster.

