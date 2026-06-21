Sophie Dillman dishes secret details of her engagement to with Patrick O’Connor



Ever since I was a little girl, I have pictured many different wedding day scenarios. I thought about different locations, dresses, cakes, songs, and – depending on my favourite Disney cartoon at the time – different Disney Princes standing next to me at the end of the aisle.



As I got older and those Disney Princes turned into an actual person, my partner Paddy, I realised that I’d never actually thought about what getting engaged would actually look like.

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Patrick and Sophie share a sweet pup named Winnie. (Image: Instagram)

There was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to marry Paddy. I knew I wanted to build a life of adventure and laughter together. But the vision of him actually getting down on one knee isn’t something I had given much thought to.

Well, until it happened.

After leaving Home and Away and going on an incredible trip around the world, Patty and I had spent a year living apart. He stayed in London, while I came home to Sydney. Although it was tough being apart physically, we felt closer than ever and somehow our relationship only grew stronger.

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Eventually, he returned home and after a whirlwind month of catching up with friends and family, he’d told me he’d arranged a date for us.

It was a glorious, warm summer afternoon in November and he asked me to meet him at Queens Beach, a quiet little cove tucked away in Sydney’s Vaucluse with the perfect view of Sydney Harbour.

Truthfully, this wasn’t unusual. We love a picnic and we’d been to this beach when we’d first started dating. I thought it was a cute gesture, but no engagement alarm bells were ringing just yet.



Sophie and Paddy played Ziggy and Dean on Home and Away. (Image: Home and Away / Instagram)

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As I arrived, I saw Paddy standing with a bunch of flowers and a photographer friend close by. I looked up and saw the sun setting and that’s when I started to connect the dots.

The closer I walked towards him, the more it made sense and my emotions started to swell. As Paddy said some beautiful things, and the hysterical tears began, he got down on one knee.



It was such a special moment, but I was so shocked and emotional that I think I blacked out and didn’t even think to take a single photo. Thank goodness that Paddy had organised a photographer and written down what he wanted to say.

Grooms take note, get a photographer!

Knowing that was taken care of means we have incredible memories we can look back on, and the photographer strategically hid the snot pouring from my nose the entire time!



After I said yes, we spent the night having dinner in Sydney harbour and staying in a hotel overlooking the Sydney Opera House, to represent that our next chapter is here, together, back home.



As for the ring? Well, he absolutely nailed it. It’s prefect.

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Over the years I had suggested that I wanted something thick, sturdy and a bit different. Thankfully, Paddy and the incredible Mendel & Rose Jewellers nailed the brief!



Since Paddy got down on one knee, we’ve been loving life as an engaged couple, celebrating with family and friends.



Now, I can see why people say it’s the best time of your life. Love wins!

Next step is planning the wedding, but more on that next week…

Want more from Sophie? Make sure you’re following TV WEEK on Instagram for all of her articles, updates, videos and behind-the-scenes secret from Home and Away!

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