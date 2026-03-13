Sophie Monk sues talent agency in $600K fight over TV earnings

Australian TV personality Sophie Monk has launched a high-stakes legal battle against her former talent management agency, alleging it wrongfully took more than half a million dollars from her television earnings.

The 46-year-old host has filed proceedings in the Sydney District Court against celebrity agency 22 Management, claiming the firm improperly pocketed $544,683 from her lucrative deals with Nine Network over several years.

(Credit: Getty)

According to court documents, Sophie is seeking more than $629,000 in damages, interest and legal costs. She claims most of that money comes from commissions the agency took that she believes they weren’t allowed to take under their management contract.

The disagreement is about a representation agreement they signed in January 2020. Sophie claims the contract said the agency couldn’t take commission from certain deals, including work connected to her long-standing partnership with Nine.

During the five-year period in question, Nine paid Sophie more than $2.5 million for a string of appearances across the network.

The TV star hosted multiple seasons of the dating show Love Island Australia, appeared alongside comedian Andy Lee on quiz program The Hundred with Andy Lee, and featured in promotional campaigns and coverage of the Australian Open.

As Sophie’s popularity with viewers grew, so did her pay packets. Her contracts reportedly included $300,000 for the third season of Love Island Australia, rising to $330,000 for the fourth.

By 2023, she secured a deal worth $650,000, followed by $700,000 for the following year. Her most recent contract, signed in early 2025, paid her $600,000 to host the show’s seventh season along with additional network appearances.

(Credit: Getty)

Sophie’s legal filing claims her earnings from these deals were paid directly into bank accounts nominated by the agency. She alleges that across 54 disputed invoices issued between July 2021 and November 2025, the company withheld $544,683 in commission she believes it was not entitled to receive.

However, 22 Management – led by chief executive Sean Anderson – has strongly rejected the allegations. In defence documents lodged earlier this year, the agency argues the commissions were legitimate under the contract.

The firm has also filed a cross-claim against Sophie, alleging she terminated their agreement two years early and still owes the company approximately $124,000.

Speaking about the dispute, Sean described the case as a straightforward commercial disagreement.

“We’ve loved every minute of the six years that we managed Sophie,” he said. “Unfortunately she feels like we owe her money and we feel she owes us. Despite attempts to negotiate, we’ll need a court to decide who is right.”

(Credit: Nine)

While the pair publicly announced they had parted ways earlier this year, the legal battle had already been quietly brewing. Sophie filed her lawsuit in January – roughly 10 days before news of the split became public.

The matter is scheduled to return to court next month.

