How Scotty James’ wife Chloe Stroll became his biggest cheerleader

As Australian snowboarder Scotty James prepares to compete at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, interest in his personal life is once again heating up.

While fans know him as a decorated Olympian and X Games champion, many are curious about the woman cheering him on from the sidelines – his wife, Chloe Stroll.

From a Formula One family background to her own music career, here’s everything to know about Chloe Stroll and her life with one of Australia’s biggest winter sports stars.

WHO IS CHLOE STROLL?

Chloe Stroll (born Chloe Strulovitch) is a Canadian singer-songwriter with strong ties to the world of F1 racing.

Born on April 11, 1995, she is the daughter of billionaire businessman Lawrence Stroll, part-owner of the Aston Martin Formula One team.

Chloe’s younger brother, Lance Stroll, is an F1 driver who competes for the Aston Martin team.

Despite growing up around high-profile business and motorsport circles, Chloe pursued her own creative path. She launched her music career in 2012 with the release of her debut single Surrender and has since continued to release original music as a singer-songwriter.

HOW DID SCOTTY JAMES AND CHLOE STROLL MEET?

Scotty James and Chloe Stroll’s love story began in 2019 – and it was Chloe’s brother Lance who played matchmaker.

According to interviews, Lance phoned his sister and suggested he had found someone special for her. Around the same time, Chloe happened to be in Park City, Utah, for a conference – coincidentally the same weekend James was competing there.

The pair later connected in New York City, where they went on their first dinner date at a Chelsea restaurant. What started as a casual introduction quickly developed into something more serious.

By early 2020, Chloe was regularly travelling alongside Scotty on the snowboarding circuit, supporting him at competitions – including celebrating his gold medal win at the X Games in Aspen.

WHEN DID SCOTTY JAMES AND CHLOE STROLL GET MARRIED?

After dating for two years, the couple became engaged in November 2021.

They tied the knot in May 2023 in Italy in a glamorous ceremony that attracted a high-profile guest list. Among those in attendance were Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Ferguson, and several Formula One figures.

Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo served as a groomsman, while media personalities and close family friends also joined the celebrations.

DOES SCOTTY JAMES HAVE A CHILD?

Yes – Scotty and Chloe are parents to a baby boy.

In June 2024, the pair announced Chloe’s pregnancy on Instagram with a playful caption revealing they were expecting.

“This is not a Dad joke…” Scotty wrote alongside a selection of photos of the couple cradling her growing bump.

The couple welcomed their son, Leo Harry James, in October 2024.

WHERE DO SCOTTY JAMES AND CHLOE STROLL LIVE?

The couple reportedly base themselves in Monaco, a popular home for elite athletes and F1 drivers.

Chloe often documents their travels to luxury destinations across Europe and the world on social media, giving followers a window into their jet-setting lifestyle.

