Samantha Armytage’s secret new beau: The hidden romance behind The Golden Bachelor rumours

While Samantha Armytage continues to be linked to The Golden Bachelor star Barry “Bear” Myrden, insiders reveal the former Sunrise host is quietly amused – because rumours about Bear are the perfect distraction from her real love life.

According to close friends, the 49-year-old presenter has been deliberately keeping quiet as the romance rumours swirl, knowing full well that the attention on Bear keeps the spotlight away from her new, more private relationship.

(Credit: Getty)

Sources close to the TV personality hint that Sam’s heart already belongs to someone else entirely – a mystery man she’s quietly been seeing in recent months.

“There’s definitely someone making her happy,” one insider teases. “But she’s keeping it very quiet – and the Bear rumours are the perfect smokescreen.”

“Sam’s been in this business long enough to know how to play the game,” another source told Daily Mail Australia. “She’s happy to let people think whatever they want about her and Bear – it keeps everyone off the scent of what’s actually happening in her life.”

Speculation about an on-set spark between Sam and Bear has followed the pair throughout the filming of The Golden Bachelor, where fans have noted their undeniable chemistry. Whether that connection is genuine or simply good TV remains to be seen – but Sam isn’t doing much to quell the rumours.

“She’s having the time of her life right now,” says a source. “If people want to focus on Bear, she’s fine with that. It’s the perfect cover.”

Bear himself hasn’t helped cool the speculation either, recently joking that he “100 per cent would have given Sam a rose” if she’d been a contestant. Yet friends insist the TV bachelor only sees Sam as a close friend, describing their relationship as one built on mutual respect.

Sam and her ex-husband, Richard. (Credit: Getty)

The timing of all this intrigue comes less than a year after Sam confirmed her split from husband Richard Lavender, the equestrian businessman she married on New Year’s Eve in 2020. The pair, who first started dating in 2019, quietly went their separate ways just before what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary.

“Richard and I have separated,” Sam said in a statement at the time. “All breakups are hard, but it’s somewhat lessened by the fact it’s amicable and we wish the best for each other.”

Since the separation, Sam has kept her tone upbeat and optimistic. During an appearance on The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show, she admitted she’s open to finding love again.

“Of course I’ll find love again,” she said. “I’m keeping my options open. Don’t worry about me – I’m having fun as always.”

