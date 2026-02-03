Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Pamela Anderson is heading to Oz! The iconic actress has announced an Australian tour

Live in conversation.
Pamela Anderson is officially heading Down Under – and it’s not for a red carpet or a swimsuit cameo. 

This April, the pop-culture icon will touch down in Sydney and Melbourne for two rare live appearances as part of Wanderlust’s True North event series, giving local audiences the first chance in the world to see her in this new, more personal setting.

But these aren’t your typical celebrity Q&As. Instead, Pamela’s appearances are designed as relaxed, free-flowing conversations that focus on reinvention, resilience, and authentic living.

Audiences can expect thoughtful storytelling and honest reflection centred around what the actress has described as her “second act.”

For many people, Pamela Anderson will always be one of the most recognisable faces of the 1990s. But in recent years, she’s been quietly reshaping how the world sees her. 

Her 2023 memoir Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story saw her peel back decades of headlines and reclaim control of her own narrative.

That cultural reset continued into 2024. Pamela earned Golden Globe, SAG, and Gotham Award nominations for her lead role in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl. She also popped up in the much-talked-about Naked Gun reboot alongside Liam Neeson.

Beyond film, Pamela has become an unexpected voice in conscious living and minimalist beauty. Her skincare line Sonsie has found fans around the world, while her decision to appear publicly without makeup has sparked wider conversations about ageing, confidence, and self-worth.

Speaking ahead of her Australian visit, Pamela said this moment in her life feels “expansive and deeply intentional,” and that these conversations are about embracing change, letting go, and trusting what comes next.

buy tickets here
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

