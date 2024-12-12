Narelda Jacobs and her wife are having a baby!

Beloved Channel 10 star Narelda Jacobs, 49, has revealed that she and her wife Karina Natt, 39, are expecting their first child together!

Advertisement

They announced the exciting news via Instagram.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” Narelda told the camera, with Karina adding, “We’re having a book baby.”

Narelda then shared, “Oh, and we’re also having a human baby, which is out next year.”

Advertisement

They also captioned the post, “If Queers Weren’t Meant To Have Kids… then why are we?”

Fans and fellow media personalities took to the comment section to share their congratulations.

“Woohoo! Congratulations X2!!! 💗,” Giaan Rooney wrote, while Amy Thunig commented, “We are so so excited for your growing family and for our future play dates ❤️❤️ ❤️.”

Bindi Irwin also shared her love and support, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS!!! Such wonderful news!”

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

Their “human baby” news comes in conjunction with the announcement that their new “satirical picture book for adults” is also being released.

Titled If Queers Weren’t Meant To Have Kids, the book will contain “a series of double-page spreads that all open with the question ‘if queers weren’t meant to have kids’.”

Narelda and Karina shared a statement about the book saying, “Like all expectant queer parents we are prepared for homophobic backlash but there’s no way the naysayers are going to ruin our baby joy.

Advertisement

“So we’ve hatched a plan to show just how natural it is for queers to have kids. Our adult picture book is a celebration of love and chosen family.”

(Credit: Getty)

Narelda and Karina got married in August 2024 in an intimate and fun ceremony in Sydney.

They tied the knot 18 months after their first date, and were surrounded by loved ones as well as some celebrity guests including Melissa Leong, Kylie Kwong and Luke McGregor.

Advertisement

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use