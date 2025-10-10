Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share first photo of baby daughter

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have shared the first photo of their daughter!

Advertisement

The Stranger Things star, 21, and her husband Jake – son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi – posted an adorable snap from a Disney theme park visit with their baby girl.

(Credit: Instagram)

Millie and Jake made headlines when they revealed they had welcomed a daughter through adoption over the summer.

In a touching announcement on social media, the couple shared, “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3.”

Advertisement

And Jon Bon Jovi himself is thrilled to be a grandfather!

The rock legend, 63, recently opened up about becoming a first-time grandad, describing the experience as “crazy, but great. Wonderful.”

During a podcast interview, the singer couldn’t contain his excitement about his new role.

He shared that the moment he met his granddaughter, she immediately became his grandchild. “That becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby,” he said with obvious affection.

Advertisement

“I want to see pictures like every other day, I’m that pain-in-the-butt guy already, and, yeah, it’s cool,” he confessed with a laugh.

(Credit: Getty)

Millie and Jake made their relationship Instagram official in June 2021, sharing sweet photos together and quickly becoming one of young Hollywood’s most adored couples.

Jake proposed to Millie in April 2023, and the actress excitedly shared the news with fans on social media, showing off her engagement ring.

Advertisement

The couple then tied the knot in May 2024 with an intimate ceremony, followed by a larger celebration in Italy later that year.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.