Jon Bon Jovi admits he’s already a “pain in the butt” grandpa

Almost a month after Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced the arrival of their first child, Jon Bon Jovi is giving an update on life as a grandpa.

“[It’s] crazy, but great,” he told Bunnie xo during an appearance on her podcast Dumb Blond, before describing the experience as “wonderful.”

(Credit: Dumb Blonde Podcast)

“They adopted a girl, and we met the baby, obviously, and immediately, that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean?” he continued.

“Your baby. So it’s beautiful, I want to see pictures like every other day, I’m that pain-in-the-butt guy already, and, yeah, it’s cool.”

(Credit: Getty)

The Bon Jovi frontman’s son, Jake, 23, and daughter-in-law, Millie, 21, announced they had adopted a baby girl via Instagram earlier this year.

“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” they wrote. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

(Credit: Getty)

Bon Jovi also addressed the couple’s decision to marry and start a family together at such a young age – Jake was 22 and Millie was 20 when they wed last year.

“They got married really young, but we blessed it because we get it, you know?” he shared on the podcast, explaining that he and wife Dorothea Hurley were supportive.

“They’re sorta mature beyond their years. She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young.”

“Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought, ‘OK, we’ll support this,'” he added. “And it’s working out.”

(Credit: Getty)

He also had nothing but nice things to say about his daughter-in-law, praising her work ethic.

“She’s a sweetheart and she’s a hard worker,” he said of the Stranger Things actress. “I tell her all the time how much I admire her, because her work ethic is unbelievable.”

