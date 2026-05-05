Kim Kardashian’s subtle Met Gala move that could be a dig at Taylor Swift

At the 2026 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian arrived as a living sculpture, wearing a bronze cone bra breastplate bodysuit.

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It was definitely striking, but it could also be viewed as more than just a fashion statement – depending on how well you know your Taylor Swift lyrics.

The look was reminiscent of the imagery in Taylor Swift’s song thanK you aIMee – a diss track widely believed to be about Kim, whose capitalised letters pointedly spell out “KIM”.

(Credit: Getty)

In the song, Taylor references “a bronze, spray-tanned statue of you” – and at the Met, Kim showed up looking like exactly that.

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The lyrics continue: “And a plaque underneath it that threatens to push me down the stairs at our school”, with the song widely interpreted as Kim being a “bully” who made Taylor’s life hell, but whom she ultimately rose above.

There is a legitimate artistic explanation behind Kim’s look: it was a collaboration with pop artist Allen Jones, serving as an homage to his Body Armour from 1978, and it fits neatly with this year’s “Fashion Is Art” theme.

But the imagery is hard to ignore – and this isn’t the first time Kim has shown up to the Met Gala in a look that sent Swifties into a spiral.

At the 2024 Met Gala, Kim wore a custom Maison Margiela gown accessorised with a grey cardigan, which some Swifties connected to Taylor Swift’s signature cardigan merch, particularly the grey one released to promote The Tortured Poets Department, the very album containing thanK you aIMee.

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Kim insisted the cardigan was always part of the design, inspired by a “wild night” she had in a garden with a former boyfriend – a nod to that year’s theme, “Garden Of Time”.

(Credit: Getty) (Credit: Taylor Swift Official Store)

Whether coincidence or not, these Met Gala moments follow Kim and Taylor’s decade-long feud, which dates back to 2016, when Kanye West released Famous – a song containing a derogatory lyric about Taylor.

Taylor publicly objected, saying she’d never approved it, but Kim posted a recorded phone call appearing to show otherwise. This led to a massive pile-on, with Taylor branded a snake and a liar across social media, and caused her to go into near-hiding for a year.

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When the full recording emerged years later, it largely vindicated Taylor – showing she had never approved the specific lyric in question.

So whether Kim’s 2026 Met Gala look was a calculated clapback or purely a coincidental fashion choice, Kim has now shown up to fashion’s biggest night in a grey cardigan and a bronze sculpture – two of the most specific images from Taylor’s musical takedown of her.

(Credit: Getty)

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