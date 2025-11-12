MasterChef’s Julie Goodwin admits she’s “spent her whole life hating how she looks” after weight loss transformation

Julie Goodwin has opened up about her body image in a new interview, revealing she’s spent most of her life battling demons about her weight.

“I have spent my whole life hating the way I look – not good enough, not small enough, not anything enough,” she shared on the Mid podcast by Mamamia. “I’ve got that battle all the time because I am so conditioned to hate my body.”

Julie, who became a household name after winning the first season of MasterChef Australia back in 2009, revealed her significant weight loss is about much more than appearances.

“I feel great. I feel really great,” Julie said. “I’ve always kept myself fit, it just wasn’t that visible. But [my weightloss] all kicked off with a massive mental breakdown, so it’s not really a pathway I recommend to anyone.”

(Credit: Getty & Instagram)

At 55, she has finally learnt to embrace her body.

“If this is the size I’m going to be for the rest of my life, it’s too damn late. My skin hangs down, my hair’s gone grey. I’m never going to be hot – I don’t care!”

She is also confronting decades of internalised body image pressure – something she says was ingrained from growing up in the ’70s and ’80s.

“Every other kid our age had an eating disorder – 99 per cent of us had body issues,” she said. “So we are a traumatised generation when it comes to body image.”

While many have praised her physical transformation, Julie refuses to turn her journey into advice. She believes the obsession with weight loss and appearance often overshadows more important conversations.

“There are so many people talking about how we look; there are not enough people talking about mental health, relationship health, or sobriety,” she explained. “I’m a cook, but I am not a nutritionist, I am not a dietitian, I am not even a chef. I won’t be one of those influencers who does something and then thinks I’m an expert. I’m not.”

Julie is also mindful of how easily public figures can, often unintentionally, make others feel inadequate.

“I know what it’s like to listen to people say: ‘All you need to do is X, Y and Z. We’ve all got the same 24 hours [in a day]’ – bulls**t, we do,” she said. “I refuse to become one of the voices that makes other people feel s**t about themselves. I will not. If you want to exercise, do it to feel good. If you want to change what you’re eating, do it to feel good – in tandem with your doctor, not Instagram influencers or perfect people using filters and AI.”

