Julie Goodwin has opened up about her shock weight loss after fans shared their concern online.

On Thursday night, the former MasterChef Australia winner posted a “brief statement” on her Instagram account.

“Thanks to all who have expressed concern about my health. I am well and I am within the healthy weight range. My doctor concurs,” the 54-year-old celebrity chef wrote. “For those who have asked me for advice or tips, I am not qualified to provide this. It’s advice that should be sought from your trusted health professionals, not from me. I’m a TV cook.”

“For those who want to comment on the shape and condition of my body please, do it on your own page because I’m tired of reading it. For that reason I’ll be turning off comments on this post,” she continued. “For all of us, can we please find something more interesting to talk about. Can we please model kindness to our kids and grandkids and can we please leave this obsession with people’s looks back in the 1980s. Peace and love.”

Credit: Instagram.

The statement came after the comment sections of Julie’s posts were flooded with comments about her weight over the past few weeks.

“You look like a 70 year old woman, sickly,” one person wrote.

“You’ve gone too far. Stop the Ozempic,” someone else commented.

“She could do with eating a few portions of that herself. Love Julie but that look is too far,” added a third.

However, other people jumped in and defended the celebrated cookbook author.

“Can everyone stop commenting on Julie’s weight and telling her she’s too thin? All you’re doing is projecting on her what YOU think she should look [like]. If she had always looked like this, no one would say anything. Just be happy for her that she’s happy, her doctor’s happy, and she’s healthy! Enjoy the goddamn dessert, that’s what she wants you to see!” one fan suggested.

Credit: Instagram.

“Can’t believe we are in 2025 and still commenting on people’s bodies,” added someone else.

“Women can’t win. If you’re bigger than average weight you get demands to lose weight, but if you then lose weight you are too slim. Do better people…” said a third.

This isn’t the first time Julie has had to address concerns about her weight loss publicly. In 2016, the MasterChef alum explained that she had accidentally lost 20 kilograms, but it wasn’t a cause for celebration.

“It’s not that I’ve gone on some stupid, sad diet and dropped a whole heap of weight in a hurry. It’s not anything like that,” she told The Australian Women’s Weekly at the time. “I am running a business and running around like a mad thing, and sometimes I forget to eat, none of which is healthy.”

Julie told the publication her weight loss started when she appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

“Of course, in the jungle, I lost some weight because we starved over there,” she said at the time. “But it wasn’t healthy. I wouldn’t recommend that for anyone. I became foggy in the head, depressed, cranky and had zero energy. There were days when nobody had the energy to move off their beds.”

“My guts stopped working. It’s a terrible way to lose weight. I did it in the spirit of the program, but anyone who thinks that it’s a good idea to starve to lose weight is very misguided.”

The celebrity chef then said her weight loss continued after she left the jungle and she actually became concerned that something was seriously wrong.

“Losing weight was not something I was striving for,” she said. “I was actually worried about it at some points because, throughout my life, I have never been able to lose weight without working really hard for it.”

“So I took myself off to a doctor to be checked out,” she continued. “The answer is that I built myself a very hard job running my own cooking school on the NSW Central Coast. It has me running from 6.30 in the morning often until 11 o’clock at night, seven days a week.”

“There’s not much time to sit down and, unfortunately, there is not much time for food. It’s sheer hard work and that’s what is behind the weight loss.”

