Will legendary broadcaster John Laws receive a state funeral?

The death of radio legend John Laws at the age of 90 has led many Australians to reflect on his huge impact on broadcasting. Now, there’s growing talk about whether he will be given a state funeral.

Advertisement

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has said the government would “love” to offer one, calling John an “absolute legend” and labelling his death as “a big loss for broadcasting and Australia.”

Chris explained that he hasn’t yet spoken to the family, but if they would like a state funeral, the government is ready to make it happen.

(Credit: Getty)

A state funeral is usually reserved for people who have made a major contribution to the country, and John Laws certainly fits that description.

Advertisement

His deep, familiar voice – known as the “Golden Tonsils” – was heard by millions over his 70-year career. He shaped talkback radio and became one of Australia’s most recognised broadcasters.

Of course, John Laws was also known for his strong opinions and sometimes controversial comments. But even those who disagreed with him often admitted that he changed the face of Australian radio forever.

If his family accepts the offer, a state funeral would likely attract a mix of politicians, entertainers, media figures, and long-time listeners wanting to pay their respects.

It would be a fitting farewell to a man whose voice was part of daily life for so many Australians.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

Countless celebrities, media personalities, and politicians have shared touching tributes to the radio icon following his death, including actor Russell Crowe, fellow radio legend Ray Hadley, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“John Laws was my neighbour for 23 years,” Russell Crowe shared. “He was a wise mentor, a mischievous mate and a very good friend.

“I am deeply saddened by his passing, however, I am buoyed in the sure and certain knowledge that he led a magnificent life of achievement and adventure, and he lived every moment.

Advertisement

“He worked hard, played harder and loved completely. A legend, in the very best, most Australian, sense of the word.”

Russell said he “loved him” and would “never forget him”.

Meanwhile, Anthony Albanese said John was an “iconic voice and so much more”.

“Generations of Australians trusted and respected him for telling it straight, digging deep and giving his guests and his listeners a chance to be heard,” he said on X.

Advertisement

“John was always a thoroughly prepared and thoughtful interviewer – and wonderful company off-air.

“My condolences to his loved ones and to all who benefited from his wisdom and guidance,” he shared.

Whether or not the family chooses to accept the state funeral, the tributes pouring in show just how much John Laws meant to Australia.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.