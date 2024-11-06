Long-time Nine Radio 2GB radio host Ray Hadley has revealed live on-air that he is retiring after more than 40 years.

The 70-year-old declared that he felt it was time for him to move on.

Ray Hadley is retiring from radio. (Credit: Getty)

“So December 13 will be my last day broadcasting,” Ray Hadley shared in his statement.

“It’s been a hell of a ride from a young bloke who wanted to call the races. But the time has come for someone else to do the job.

“I’ve achieved far more than I ever thought I would. My children, Dan, Laura, Emma and Sarah, have made sacrifices over the years for me to realise my ambitions.

“Seven years ago, I had no grandchildren. Now I have seven. Over three years ago, I married the most amazing woman, Sophie, for over 18 years she’s been my colleague now, she’s the most supportive, calming loving wife anyone could ask for. And she deserves a break.”

Radio insiders have revealed they think he’s keen to move into the next phase of his life and focus more on his family.

He’s the most awarded radio broadcaster in ACRAs history. (Credit: Getty)

Ray Hadley’s radio show has been rated number one in Sydney since 2003, and his $9 million contract reportedly makes him the Nine Network’s highest paid talent – more than Hamish Blake receives for Lego Masters.

His long-standing career began more than 40 years ago, in 1981, when he became a traffic reporter at 2UE. Ray stayed there for 19 years before moving to 2GB and working in breakfast radio.

The 70-year-old was also inducted into the Australian Commercial Radio & Audio (ACRA) Hall of Fame in 2017, and remains the most awarded broadcaster in history.

