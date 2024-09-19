  •  
Jessica Mauboy is reportedly pregnant with her first child

Congratulations!
Jessica Mauboy is reportedly pregnant, according to The Daily Telegraph.

This is the Australian singer’s first child with husband Themeli Magripilis.

The Daily Telegraph alleges that Jessica Mauboy, 35, told her family, close friends, and creative team the exciting news over the past week.

It’s believed the former Australian Idol star is around five months pregnant, and is due to give birth in early 2025.

Jess kept her pregnancy under wraps over the weekend when she performed at a Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation and Children’s Cancer Institute fundraiser in Western Australia.

Jessica Mauboy is reportedly pregnant.
The singer performed at the 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards in August. (Credit: Getty)

The 35-year-old has largely kept her relationship out of the spotlight, and has only attended a handful of public events with Themeli by her side.

The pair have been together since the singer was 18, and met at a nightclub in Darwin.

“We had a girls’ night,” Jess told Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley during an episode of their Life Uncut podcast about the first time she met Themeli.

“[My friend] points to this person in the crowd and goes ‘I want you to crab claw him on the butt, like his cheek’.

“At the time I didn’t know who he was, but my friends had known of him and thought he was a very handsome man.”

After seeing him around the city, Jess decided to ask a friend for his number, and the rest is history.

“I texted and said ‘I’d really like this to work, how about you?’ and I didn’t think I would do anything in my life like that,” she shared.

Jessica Mauboy with her husband Themeli Magripilis.
Jess and Themeli have been together for around 15 years. (Credit: Getty)

Due to Jess’ career, the pair were in a long-distance relationship for many years, which the singer confessed almost tore them apart.

“We were eight years in a long distance relationship and we felt really apart, we weren’t doing things together, we weren’t creating a future,” the former Voice coach told The Daily Telegraph.

“Finally we worked out how to salvage our relationship and made the move together and eight more years later, we’re living this beautiful life together in Sydney.”

Jess and Themeli got engaged in 2019 and officially tied the knot in July 2022 in a beautiful Darwin ceremony surrounded by 300 guests.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

