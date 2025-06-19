Jamie Durie has been offered a whopping $30 million to sell his luxurious waterfront home.

The Australian TV personality documented his journey of transforming the 1960s cottage into a six-bedroom, multi-level sustainable mansion in Sydney’s Avalon Beach on the Channel 7 series, Growing Home With Jamie Durie.

The renovated residence now boasts a pool, a gym, a media room and sweeping water views. The 55-year-old celebrity landscaper lives in the home with his 37-year-old fiancé Ameka Jane, and their two children, daughter Beau, three, and son Nash, one.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph this week, Jamie said he’s been offered over $30 million to sell the property, despite it not being on the market.

The property boosts sweeping water views. (Credit: Instagram)

“We’ve spent 10 years planning and building our family home and we love it,” Jamie told the publication.“We received an unexpected offer in the mid $30 million and are now warming to the idea of spending some time on our hobby farm with the kids while they are young.”

The famous landscaper spoke to Woman’s Day last November about the renovation process.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to build an off-the-grid house,” he said.

“Ten years ago I sketched the house. We lodged the plans five years ago and then the last two years has been construction,” he added. “I don’t think poor Ameka had any idea what she was signing up for when we met. But she came up with a number of ideas that added a lot of value to it.”

Jamie said that although it’s been a wonderful experience seeing his dream home come to life, it hasn’t all been positive.

Durie’s dream house has been 10 years in the making. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve been here 23 years, so I expected more support,” Jamie said about the reaction from the local community. “Everyone assumed it was going to be this mega-mansion but now they can see all the gardens going in on the rooftops and all the solar panels the sentiment is changing and we’re getting lots of beautiful letters.”

Earlier this year, the 55-year-old shared photos and videos of the finished home on the Growing Home With Jamie Durie Instagram page.

“Five years ago, we set out on a bold mission: to build our dream home — one that’s luxurious, completely off the grid, and kind to the planet,” he wrote in the caption. “Fast forward to today, and that dream is very much alive. Powered by solar and a full geothermal system, our home runs without gas or fossil fuels, just smart, sustainable energy working in harmony with nature.”

“There were definitely a few bumps along the way, but every challenge brought us one step closer to creating something truly special — something we’re incredibly proud to share.”



