Jamie Durie: “We put our wedding on hold for this house!”

Dogs are barrelling around, plants are being moved, little people are requesting snacks while Woman’s Day’s photographer sets up for another shot.

It’s just a typical day in the hectic – but happy – home of Jamie Durie, fiancee Ameka Jane and their children, daughter Beau, three, and son Nash, one.

THEIR DREAM HOME

They’re all used to the chaos though. “We’ve had cameramen in our house for two years,” the 54-year-old TV gardener says of his new show, Growing Home With Jamie Durie, which follows the build of the couple’s dream sustainable home on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

“This is a very honest, open look at our family.

“Any family out there who’s building their own house will go through the same as what we’ve gone through – huge budget blow-outs, rising interest rates, massive construction costs that are constantly going up. We’ve had to go back to the bank four times.”

The pricey project is also a passion one, though.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to build an off-the-grid house. Ten years ago I sketched the house. We lodged the plans five years ago and then the last two years has been construction.

“I don’t think poor Ameka had any idea what she was signing up for when we met. But she came up with a number of ideas that added a lot of value to it.”

Credit: Phillip Castleton

And Jamie says they’re “challenging ourselves with new eco-initiatives that not many people would ever dream of trying or may not even know about.”

This pair sure do love a challenge. Like building their dream home while growing their family – and planning a wedding!

“It’s been the toughest project I have ever taken on in my whole life,” says Jamie. “I’m sorry for the stress this has put on our family.”

TOUGH TIMES

“I’ve been here 23 years, so I expected more support,” Jamie says.

“Everyone assumed it was going to be this mega-mansion but now they can see all the gardens going in on the rooftops and all the solar panels the sentiment is changing and we’re getting lots of beautiful letters.”

“We did it, we’re here and we pushed through.”

But they have no plans to do it again. “You can bury me in that house,” Ameka, 37, says with a laugh.

Credit: Phillip Castleton

With their dream home finally nearing completion, Jamie says the couple can now turn their attention to tying the knot.

“That’s the plan,” he says. “It will more than likely be in the country. But we haven’t even had time to think about it. This has been all-consuming.”

“The house is the priority and we’re pretty much married anyway,” adds singer-songwriter Ameka, who wrote the show’s theme song with her duo Ruskin Rowe.

“Two beautiful kids, and now a beautiful home.”

And what about those rumours he may replace Scott Cam on The Block when he eventually steps away? Jamie is ruling it out!

“I had a great time hosting the first two seasons of The Block,” he says. “But Seven’s been very good to me.”

And Jamie says the idea for Growing Home With Jamie was only sparked after House Rules was cancelled in 2020.

“I’m sitting there twiddling my thumbs going what do I want to do next? You’ve just got to make your own destiny.”

