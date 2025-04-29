Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, 58, is renowned for his fiery temper in the kitchen, but his personal life paints a different picture.

Outside of the culinary world and away from the cameras, Gordon is a devoted husband to his wife, Tana Ramsay, 50.

The couple tied the knot on 21 December 1996, and three decades later, they’re just as in love as ever.

“I still get butterflies,” Tana told People Magazine in September 2023. “I never want to take that for granted – even with all these kids to worry about. We have a lot of fun,” she said.

Here’s everything to know about Gordon and Tana’s relationship.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS GORDON RAMSAY’S WIFE?

Cayetana Elizabeth “Tana” Ramsay (née Hutcheson) is a big foodie like her husband, and she has written multiple cookbooks over the years.

Her first cookbook, Tana Ramsay’s Family Kitchen was released in 2006, and she has written four more titles since. These include Tana Ramsay’s Real Family Food (2007), Home Made: Good, Honest, Food Made Easy (2008), Tana’s Kitchen Secrets (2010), and I Love to Bake! (2011).

She’s also a trained Montessori teacher and was a former food editor at Grazia magazine, as well as operated her own salon, All About the Girl, in London from 2011 until 2023.

The couple first crossed paths at a New Year’s Eve party in the early 1990s, according to The Guardian, but Tana was engaged to someone else at the time and had no interest in Gordon.

However, they later ran into each other again at Tana’s flat, which she shared with a mutual friend, and the rest is history.

According to Gordon himself, the secret to their happy marriage is spending quality time together.

“Date nights are crucial, whether it’s the cinema, whether it’s going out for a drive,” the celebrity chef told People in May 2024. We have a little time, but it’s quality, and so that is really important,” he said.

(Credit: Instagram)

DOES GORDON RAMSAY HAVE CHILDREN?

Gordon and Tana share six beautiful children together: three sons and three daughters.

Their eldest child, daughter Megan, was born in 1998, followed by twins Holly and Jack in 2000.

They welcomed their daughter Matilda “Tilly” in 2001, son Oscar in 2019, and their final child, son Jesse, in 2023.

Heartbreakingly, the couple suffered a miscarriage in 2016.

Speaking of his six kids, Gordon told The Times, “I’m so proud of all my children. You’ve got to make them graft, to encourage them to be their own person, and I think Tana and I have done a good job so far.

“We could have opened all kinds of doors for them, but that’s not how it is in life. They need to find their own hunger and ambition.”

