Delta Goodrem’s promising Eurovision odds revealed as she drops major news

Days out from her Eurovision debut, Delta Goodrem is making moves both on and off the stage – and the bookmakers are paying attention.

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The Australian pop star is currently sitting fifth on the Eurovision odds table, with bookmakers tipping a top-five finish and giving her a 5% shot at taking home the trophy.

It’s a strong position for an artist representing a country that has never won the contest, and one that reflects the momentum building behind her Vienna campaign.

Her rehearsal clip has already surpassed 55,000 likes on Instagram – putting her alongside favourites France and Italy while many competing nations are still sitting near the 15,000 mark.

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The official music video for her entry Eclipse has also cracked 1,500,000 YouTube views, with a further 600,000 on her personal channel.

Add solid Spotify streaming numbers and ARIA chart movement, and it’s clear something is clicking.

(Credit: @deltagoodrem on Instagram)

The shock move, however, came overnight – and it had nothing to do with the song contest.

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Delta announced her seventh studio album, Pure, set for release on November 6. The record ends the longest gap of her career: five and a half years since Bridge Over Troubled Dreams debuted at number one on the ARIA charts in 2021.

The announcement lands at exactly the moment when the world is starting to look her way thanks to a prime time performance broadcast to hundreds of millions at one of the world’s biggest live events.

And if the staging is anything to go by, she plans to make the most of it.

(Credit: @deltagoodrem on Instagram)

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Insiders are already calling Australia’s entry one of the most visually ambitious Eurovision performances in years.

The lyrics of Eclipse are built around the imagery of a solar eclipse – and her stage design features dramatic light beams, shadows and swirling smoke to echo that.

At the centre of it all, Delta wears a custom gown created by Australian fashion houses Velani by Nicky and House of Emmanuele – more than 500 hours in the making and featuring close to 7,000 hand-embellished Swarovski crystals.

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