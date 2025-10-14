Russell Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer undergoes major surgery

Danielle Spencer, the ex-wife of Russell Crowe, has confirmed she has undergone major surgery.

The 56-year-old took to social media to confirm she had been treated for a splenic aneurysm – a bulge in an artery supplying the spleen.

“…Meanwhile, completely out of left field-I thought I’d take a short break from music to have myself a splenic aneurysm🙄,” she shared in a video posted to Instagram

“Hooray for the surgeons of the world, who boldly go where most of us could not conceive of going. Huge respect and gratitude 🙏💫”

The actress and singer, who shares two sons with her ex-husband, was flooded with messages of support in the comment section.

Danielle was set to perform at a gig with Russell at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on 20 December, however it’s unknown whether she will still go ahead with the performance.

Speaking about the upcoming Indoor Garden Party concert, Danielle touched on her and Russell’s mutual love of music – something that drew them to one another in the first place.

“Russell and I connected through music in the early days of knowing each other,” she told news.com.au. “We’ve performed together countless times over the years. It seemed like a lovely full circle moment.”

Russell Crowe also recently opened up about how the pair have remained close despite their divorce.

“My former paramour, my ex-wife, Danielle Spencer, she’s opening the show for us,” he revealed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Host Kyle Sandilands commended the actor on his positive relationship with Danielle, saying, “Isn’t it nice when you can get an ex to also show up and it doesn’t cause any trouble with the current missus? Everyone’s happy. She’s the mother of your child.”

Russell replied, “Yeah everybody’s cool. The coolest [thing] about that is my kids. They’re like, ‘Dad, that’s really, that’s excellent’.”

