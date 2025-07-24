‘A totally stupid decision’: Inside Lucia Hawley’s career

Nicole Kidman’s niece has revealed she’s struggling to find work after moving overseas.

Advertisement

Lucia Hawley, the 26-year-old daughter of Antonia Kidman, recently moved from Sydney to London and has admitted she’s finding it hard to find a steady income stream.

“On June 18, I officially made the move to London. On paper, this is a totally stupid decision, and honestly, frightens me (someone hire me pls),” she wrote on her Substack this week.

“I am risk-averse, which means my body quite literally rejects the idea of both moving overseas and being unemployed.”

Lucia completed a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Sydney before beginning her career as a production assistant at McEvoy Media, where she learnt about the business from the bottom up.

Advertisement

“I did a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Sydney,” she explained in a TikTok video. “Say what you want about Arts, everyone bags it out. But it was one of the best things that I have ever done. It honed my writing skills and really set me up for the work that I do now.”

“Being a production assistant is like the lowest of low on the hierarchy of a production, but it is one of the best things you can do. I was creating call sheets, I was working with directors, cameramen,” she added.

(Credit: Instagram)

She then moved to 9Honey to gain some experience as a presenter before landing the role of red carpet reporter for Live From E! on 7Bravo.

Advertisement

“I’m incredibly excited to join 7Bravo and front such a respected and loved brand,” she said at the time. “Growing up around the entertainment industry, I have watched many Live From E! red carpets over the years and feel so honoured to be able to bring my passion for style, entertainment, and celebrities to the role.”

“To be a part of the 7Bravo family and bring Australian audiences interviews with the brightest stars and red carpet coverage in the country is a dream come true.”

In December 2024, Lucia announced she was walking away from her dream job to pursue other opportunities.

“At the tail end of 2024, I experienced quite a few significant life changes, the main two being that I lost my grandma and left my role in TV,” she wrote on Substack at the start of the year. “The culmination of these events sparked a massive desire for change in my life — a longing for something different.”

Advertisement

“I am currently navigating the highs and lows of freelancing while I figure out my next full-time job and simultaneously plan a move overseas (*repeats to self* diamonds are made under pressure),” she continued.

“As many of you know, I spent the past two years working as an entertainment reporter — a job I had pined for throughout my adolescence,” she added. “The experience opened up amazing opportunities, and I made friends for life with some of my colleagues. However, the work — whilst glamorous and exciting — did not completely fulfil me.”

(Credit: Instagram)

in her latest Substack newsletter, Lucia admitted the first six months of the year had been difficult for her,

Advertisement

“I lacked direction and faced numerous rejections in the pursuit of something better,” she wrote. “This period was pretty taxing on my confidence, and I eventually began to feel like there was just simply not much left for me in Sydney (at least for now).”

Being the niece of one of Australia’s highest grossing Hollywood stars, Lucia’s career has been plagued with accusations of nepotism, which she’s taken in her stride.

“If that’s the worst thing being said about me, then so be it,” she told Woman’s Day in 2023 “I would never deny my privilege and I actually, totally hold my hand up and say ‘yeah I’m privileged, I come from a really privileged family and I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have come my way because of it’.”

“The only thing I can do is work hard and make an individual name for myself and prove myself.”

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.