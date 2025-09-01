Kevin Costner’s new romance with Kelly Noonan is heating up

It looks like Kevin Costner has found love again!

According to multiple outlets, the Yellowstone star is dating director Kelly Noonan, one year on from finalising his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

The couple have recently been spotted together after they reportedly met through mutual friends.

“Kelly is seeing Kevin, but it’s very casual,” a source told PEOPLE. “She thinks he’s wonderful and interesting.”

“They are hanging out casually and were connected by friends,” another source told Us Weekly.

“They both frequent Aspen often and have mutual friend groups,” the source added. “They have been getting to know each other and seeing each other casually when they can.”

Kelly is also recently back on the dating market after she split from her ex-husband, billionaire Alec Gores.

“It was excruciating,” the former actress said during an episode of her Heal with Kelly podcast earlier this year. “Even though I initiated the conversation, neither of us wanted this, and it was extremely heartbreaking.”

“This is not for a lack of love,” she added. “I love this man deeply and madly and tremendously and have so much respect for him. He truly was my best friend.”

Kevin and Christine first met on a golf course in 1996 when Kevin was rehearsing for his 1996 romantic comedy Tin Cup. Their paths crossed again in 1998 and the pair began dating.

The couple tied in the knot in 2004 on the actor’s 160-acre ranch, The Dunbar, in Aspen, and later welcomed three kids — Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14,

In May 2023, Christine filed for divorce from Kevin, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Christine has also moved on since splitting from The Bodyguard star.

In January, the former model became engaged to financier Josh Conner during a romantic beach dinner in Santa Barbara

“It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee,” a source told E! News at the time. “The couple has been going strong for over a year, spending Christmas in New York together last month where it all began.”

In June 2024, Kevin opened to PEOPLE about getting through the divorce and co-parenting with his ex-wife.

“You just do it,” he said. “You just keep talking, you keep coaching [the kids], you keep interested in what they’re interested in.”

The Dances of Wolves star has been married and divorced before.

“It was something I had to think about 20 years ago, when I agreed to be married [again],” the actor who has three adult kids Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36, with ex-wife Cindy Silva, and son Liam, 26, with former actress Bridget Rooney, said. “I had been divorced once and that was rough with kids.”

