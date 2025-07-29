Julian McMahon’s daughter breaks silence on her father’s death

Madison McMahon has shared a tribute to her late father Julian McMahon on what would have been his 57th birthday.

“Happy birthday. There will never be enough words to describe how much I miss you,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair with their arms around each other. “And somehow, [there are] even less that capture how deeply I love you.

“All I know is that I’ll miss you and love you forever,” she added.

Ray Stevens’ 1968 track ‘For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow’ played in the background of the post.

The Charmed star passed away earlier this month after a private battle with cancer.

Kelly McMahon, the 56-year-old’s wife of over 10 years, shared the news the Nip/Tuck actor had passed away in a statement via the entertainment website, Deadline.

(Credit: Instagram)

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” the statement read. “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

“﻿We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Julian shared Madison with his ex-wife, Baywatch star Brooke Burns.

The couple married in 1999 and welcomed Madison the following year.

Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t last and the couple filed for divorce just one year later.

Julian later spoke openly about co-parenting with Brooke.

(Credit: Instagram)

“We just go day by day, basically. Whoever has the most amount of work will not have the child that day or night,” he told Ocean Drive Magazine in 2003. “It basically stems from the fact that we want our daughter to spend as much time with each parent as she can.”

“If it comes down to trying to give your child the best life you possibly can, then it kind of comes easy,” he added. “It’s not about arguing, fighting and trying to manipulate each other anymore. It’s just about trying to make sure that our little girl grows up with everything we can offer her.”

After news of Julian’s death broke, Brooke shared a photo of Julian and now 25-year-old Madison on Instagram, with a broken heart emoji.

