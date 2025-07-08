Australian actor Julian McMahon passed away last week after a private battle with cancer.

Advertisement

Now, his net worth has been revealed.

The Charmed star reportedly left behind $16 million USD (AU$24.5 million) from his TV and film roles and his real estate investments.

Julian got his first big break starring in Home & Away alongside Dannii Minogue, his soon-to-be wife of one year.

After he left Summer Bay, he moved to Hollywood and landed a role on the NBC crime series Profiler, which aired from 1996 to 2000. He was reportedly paid $40,000 per an episode.

Advertisement

He was then cast as demon-turned-lawyer Cole Turner on the supernatural series Charmed, alongside Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano. He raked in around $60,000 to $80,000 per an episode.

(Credit: Getty)

From 2003 until 2010, he starred as Dr Christian Troy in the groundbreaking FX medical drama Nip/Tuck, which reportedly brought in $125,000 per an episode at the show’s peak, plus ongoing residuals.

He was then cast as the villainous Doctor Doom in 2005’s Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel. The box office hits brought in more than $600 million combined worldwide, with Julian earning in the millions for each film.

Advertisement

In the last few years of his life, Julian starred in Netflix’s The Surfer and The Residence, which would have landed him six figure pay checks for both projects.

Julian was not known to throw his fortune around and instead he invested in real estate. In 1997, he purchased a property tucked below the Hollywood sign for around $700,000. He sold the property for $2.8 million in 2015.

He also owned homes in LA and in Clearwater, Florida, where he was living at the time of his death.

Last week, Julian’s widow Kelly Paniagua announced the news of his death through a statement via entertainment website, Deadline.

Advertisement

Julian and his daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” she said.

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Julian leaves behind his 25-year-old daughter Maddie, who he shared with his ex-wife Brooke Burns.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.