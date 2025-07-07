The entertainment world is in mourning following the shock news that Australian actor Julian McMahon passed away last week after a private battle with cancer.

Advertisement

Now, a friend close to the family tells Woman’s Day that his beloved sisters, Melinda, 58, and Debbie, 52, are utterly devastated by the death of their brother, who they say was the “glue” that kept the family together after their famous mum, Lady Sonia McMahon, died in 2010.

A young Julian with his father, mother and children. (Credit: Getty)

“Melinda’s completely shattered,” the friend says. “If anything, she and Julian became even closer after their mum died, and she was always very protective of Julian – he’s her little brother and she loved him fiercely.

“His death also must have left Deb in pieces. He was her kind and handsome big brother, and I know he really stepped up after Sonia died and helped Deb in so many big and small ways.”

Advertisement

Julian’s wife of 11 years, Kelly McMahon, confirmed his death in a statement to Deadline on July 2, after the star passed away following a private battle with cancer in Clearwater, Florida.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” she said.

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Tall, dark and devastatingly handsome, Julian grew up in the spotlight as the only son of former Prime Minister Sir William McMahon and his beautiful socialite wife, Sonia, but carved his own place on the world stage with his incredible talent and charisma.

He began his career in Rafferty’s Rules and The Power, The Passion in 1989, before landing a plum gig as Ben Lucini in Home And Away – where he met co-star Dannii Minogue, with whom he was briefly married from 1994 to 1995.

With the bright lights of Hollywood beckoning, Julian soon packed his bags and moved to Los Angeles, where he landed starring roles in Another World and Profiler, before Charmed catapulted him onto the world stage.

The role of Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, in 2005’s Fantastic 4 and its 2007 sequel Fantastic 4: Rise Of The Silver Surfer, cemented his status as a movie star, before he returned to TV with the smash-hit Nip/Tuck.

Advertisement

Most recently, he starred in FBI: Most Wanted, with crossover appearances in FBI and FBI: International, film The Surfer alongside Nicolas Cage, which was filmed in Western Australia, and miniseries The Residence, in which he played fictional Australian Prime Minister Stephen Roos.

He was even said to be in the running to replace Pierce Brosnan as James Bond at one point.

(Credit: Getty)

His capacity for love was also incredible, and he married his second wife, Baywatch star Brooke Burns in 1999, with whom he shared daughter Madison Elizabeth, now a 25-year-old yoga teacher. The couple divorced in 2001.

Advertisement

He married Kelly McMahon, née Paniagua, in 2014, after 12 years together, and she was by his side when he died.

The outpouring of grief since Julian’s shock passing left friends, family members and fans bereft, and eager to share their stories of this “magical man”.

His “heartbroken” Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, who played Phoebe Halliwell to Julian’s Cole Turner, said Julian was “magic” to work with.

“That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up – not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding,” she wrote.

Advertisement

“Julian was more than my TV husband. He was a dear friend. The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers. The kind who shares. The kind who tells you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable – but always with love.”

Fantastic 4 star Ioan Gruffudd called every encounter with Julian a “joy”.

“Even though we played each other’s nemeses, there was always so much lightness and laughter working together,” he wrote. “It was an honour to be Dr. Richards to his Dr. Doom.”

Nip/Tuck’s other leading man, Dylan Walsh, revealed he was stunned at Julian’s death, saying they rode the show’s wave of success together: “All those years you had my back, and my god, we laughed. My heart is with you.”

Advertisement

Fellow co-star Joely Richardson added: “I can’t believe it. We worked together for many years, covering every possible storyline and then some. Julian could be hysterically funny, was hugely charismatic (drama swirled in his wake), and most of the female population fell for him as ‘Christian Troy’. Ouff this is hard to write … You lived a large life my friend, Bravo.”

His most recent co-star, Hollywood legend Nicolas Cage, who was with Julian at his last public appearance at the premiere of The Surfer at SXSW in Austin, Texas in March, said he was one of the most talented actors he had ever worked with.

“Our scenes together on The Surfer were amongst my favourites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favourite people,” he said. “He was a kind and intelligent man.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.