Jessica Alba is all loved up with her new boyfriend Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba has been spotted packing on the PDA with her new boyfriend.

The 44-year-old is reportedly dating Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez following her split from her husband of 9 years, Cash Warren.

Last week, the couple were photographed kissing and hugging near a parked car in Los Angeles. A few days earlier, the pair were snapped smiling inside a car together after having dinner in LA.

Earlier this month, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE things were “very new” for the Honey star and The Last of Us star but they were “having a good time together”.

The famous pair first sparked dating rumours in April when they were photographed kissing in Regent’s Park in London. Although, at the time 32-year-old Danny was yet to be identified as Jessica’s potential new love interest.

“They were hugging and holding hands as they walked through the park together,” a spy told The Sun at the time. “They rented out some deck chairs and they were sitting on them kissing.”

(Credit: Backgrid)

Then in July, TMZ identified Danny in photos they took of the couple heading from Los Angeles to Cancún, Mexico.

The Fantastic Four actress filed for divorce from 47-year-old Cash in January this year citing “irreconcilable differences”. The pair share three children together — Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realisation and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” the star wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

(Credit: Instagram)

“We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time,” she added.

Before the announcement, Jessica had been spotted around LA a few times not wearing her wedding ring.

“This is a woman who’s had to defend her marriage, which is why it’s shocking she’d risk more divorce speculation by leaving her wedding ring behind,” a source told Woman’s Day at time.

At Christmas, Jessica posted a series of photos of the couple together but eagle eyed fans noticed Cash was not wearing his wedding ring in them.

“The situation between Jessica and Cash is not good,” our source noted at the time.

“Her family doesn’t get on well with him and she’s almost walked out on him several times, but she’s always stood by him for reasons everyone assumed was the kids. They’ll always be her priority.”

