John Laws funeral: Australia’s biggest names in entertainment farewell radio titan John Laws

When John Laws‘ huge heart finally gave out and he died peacefully at his Sydney home at the grand age of 90 last week, everyone from political leaders to Hollywood superstars paid tribute.

Former Prime Minister Paul Keating called him “the world’s greatest broadcaster”. While close friend and neighbour Russell Crowe called him a mentor. But many friends also acknowledged that he was also a deeply complex man who secretly suffered terrible bouts of depression, that sometimes made life very difficult for those he loved and cherished.

Former Ten newsreader Tim Webster says he knew when he got called in at the last minute to present The John Laws Show because John was unwell, that it was often because of depression so debilitating that he “just couldn’t get out of bed”.

Friends of John Laws have paid tribute to the radio star following his death. (Credit: Getty)

“It was something he only ever spoke about in later years, but it was a condition his six children and beloved third wife, Caroline, knew about only too well. A regretful John even admitted he could have been a better father when Woman’s Day interviewed him 25 years ago.

“He could be pretty tough on those kids,” revealed one family friend, who says John was absolutely devastated when Caroline, who he famously called “The Princess”, lost her battle with cancer in 2020.

Their love story was one for the ages, with the pair meeting in 1951 at a dance as teenagers. He recalled arriving home and telling his mother, “I think I’m in love.”

At that stage their romance was brief, with Caroline leaving for London. But years later they reunited, finding each other in Luna Park’s tunnel of love – and the rest is history.

GOODBYE, LAWSIE

John’s two sons, Sam and Josh, together with the four stepdaughters he shared with Caroline – Gabrielle, Georgina, Nichola and Susie, and his grandchildren and nieces and nephews confirmed his death last Monday, saying he died peacefully at home.

“While fame and prominence had become a mainstay in his life, for us he was always the person who meant so much, away from the microphone, the cameras and the headlines,” they said in a statement.

John adopted the moniker “Golden Tonsils” for his career that spanned more than 70 years. (Credit: Getty)

“It is comforting to know that John’s was a life lived well – he had remained in good health, and even better spirits, right up until the last few weeks. The family wants to thank the many well-wishers who have already reached out, because we know that we shared the man, known simply as Lawsie, with so many of you.”

A friend says, “There were plenty of rifts and tears when those kids were younger. But he was also incredibly supportive and generous to a fault. And his incredible love for Caroline, as beautiful as it was, could be pretty overpowering.”

RADIO PIONEER

Born in Papua New Guinea, he got his start in radio as a disc jockey on Bendigo’s 3BO, before famously moving on to 2UE, 2GB and 2UW, becoming a talkback radio superstar who didn’t shy away from saying what he really thought, “If they don’t like it, they can turn off.”

Russell Crowe, who lived next door to John and Caroline on Woolloomooloo Wharf for 23 years says he was a “wise mentor, a mischievous mate and a very good friend” who “lived a magnificent life of achievement and adventure”.

“He lived every moment. He worked hard, played harder and loved completely. A legend, in the very best, most Australian, sense of the word. I loved him and I’ll never forget him.”

John was left heartbroken when his wife, “Princess” Caroline died from cancer in 2020.

A LIFE LIVED FULLY

Famous for his love of cigarettes, cigars and bourbon, John became a giant in radio with a velvet-like voice and a deep sense of empathy and social justice.

His remarkable 71-year career, which also included TV shows, books and famous advertising campaigns, was not without its controversies, including the infamous “cash for comment” scandal in 2004.

The year before he was presented with his famous gold-plated microphone by 2UE to make his 50 years in radio and managed to retain his crown as Australia’s highest paid and most influential broadcaster right up to his retirement in November 2024.

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands echoed what many thought during the week, saying “radio won’t be the same” without John.

