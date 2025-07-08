Almost three years after his release from prison, Boris Becker has truly turned his life around and is set to welcome his fifth child.

Advertisement

The tennis legend, 57, and wife Lilian, 35, shared the news they were expecting their first child together with an Instagram video of the expectant mother cradling her bump.

“A little miracle is on the way… the best is yet to come,” he wrote.

Boris is already dad to son Noah, 30, and son Elias, 26, with his first wife Barbara Feltus, daughter Anna, 23, with Russian model Angela Ermakova and youngest child Amadeus, 15, with his second wife Sharley Kerssenberg.

The former Wimbledon champ, whose youngest children skipped his lavish wedding to Lilian in Portofino last year, has credited her with being the reason he ‘survived’ his eight-month jail term for insolvency crimes.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about Boris Becker’s blended family.

BORIS BECKER’S FIRST MARRIAGE TO BARBARA FELTUS

In 1991, Boris met German-American model, actress and designer Barbara Feltus.

On December 17, 1993, the pair tied the knot when Barbara was eight months pregnant with their son Noah. In 1999, they welcomed a second son who they named Elias.

The marriage ended when Barbara found out Boris had cheated on her with a Russian woman named Angela Ermakova, while she was pregnant with Elias.

Advertisement

Angela would later give birth to Boris’ third child, a daughter named Anna.

The one night stand reportedly occurred in June 1999 after the tennis player had been knocked out of Wimbledon by Pat Rafter. While Barbara had checked herself into hospital after experiencing abdominal pain, Boris had a brief encounter with Angela at the London restaurant Nobu.

“The first beer was opened right after the match,” he recalled in the 2023 Apple TV+ documentary Boom! Boom! The World Versus Boris Becker. “Then there was another beer. I wanted to go out with my coach, my physio and my [racket] stringer to celebrate.”

“I said to my wife, ‘Tomorrow I will be a husband and father but tonight, one last time, I want to be a tennis player’,” he continued. “My wife was p****d off. I then had a long discussion with my mother on the balcony . . . and the last thing she said to me was, ‘Boris, just don’t do anything stupid’.”

Advertisement

In his 2003 autobiography The Player, Boris shared that the pair slept together on a set of steps between bathrooms in the restaurant.

“She looked directly at me, the look of the hunter that said, ‘I want you’,” he wrote about the encounter in the book.

(Credit: Instagram)

Eight months later, Boris received a letter from Angela informing him that she was pregnant.

Advertisement

In March 2000, she gave birth to Anna and Boris was ordered to pay a one-off sum in child maintenance, believed to be around £2 million (approx AU$4 million).

“I was in this family drama because there is no doubt that I was the [expletive] in the whole affair. I had betrayed my pregnant wife, fathered a child and hid the truth,” Boris wrote in his second autobiography, Life Is Not A Game.

The pair’s divorce was finalised in January 2001. Barbara received a $14.4 million settlement and custody of their children.

Noah, now 30, is a producer and a director. He directed the music video for Lenny Kravitz’s single ‘5 More Days Til Summer’ in 2019.

Advertisement

Elias, now 26, is a model. At 18, he was signed to a modelling agency and booked his first modelling job with Dolce & Gabbana.

He also has plans to become a designer and explore a career in music.

“I want to work as hard as I can,” he told Tatler in 2021. “I don’t really get tired, so I want to devote my time and myself to my craft.”

“I’d want to talk about music when I’m ready to release it, rather than put that pressure on myself,”

Advertisement

And 23-year-old Anna launched her music career in 2024 with the release of her debut single,

“If you know me you know how important music is and has always been to me (low-key live in my headphones), but I always felt too nervous & shy to sing in front of ppl (friends & family you guys rlly know) so today we are starting 2024 CONQUERING THESE FEARS & making childhood dreams come true. Making little Anna who always felt misunderstood very proud today,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She’s also a model.

(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

BORIS BECKER’S SECOND MARRIAGE TO LILLY KERSSENBURG

In February 2009, Boris announced on German TV that he was engaged to Dutch model Sharlely “Lilly” Kerssenberg. The pair tied the knot later that year and then welcomed a son who they named Amadeus.

In May 2018, the couple announced they were filing for divorce after nine years of marriage.

In 2023, Lilly claimed Boris had kicked her and Amadeus out of the house.

“I left him in 2018 and he can’t forgive me for that,” she told German outlet Bild.

Advertisement

“When I left five years ago, he took away my house and car keys,” the actress continued. “He threw me and our son out of the house. I didn’t have a penny in cash, didn’t know where to go. We spent the first night on a bench in a cafe.”

She also claimed Boris hadn’t paid child support.

(Credit: Instagram)

BORIS BECKER’S THIRD MARRIAGE TO LILIAN

In 2024, Boris and Lilian tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, in front of 150 guests.

Advertisement

Noah and Elias were Boris’ best men on the day but Anna and Amadeus were reportedly not invited to the celebration.

“His father didn’t tell him anything about [the wedding]… he’s wondering why he wasn’t invited,” Lilly told German outlet Bunte at the time. “When I approached Amadeus about it, he was completely taken by surprise. He knew nothing.”

Lilly later said that Amadeus eventually received an invitation via WhatsApp, but he did not attend the wedding.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.