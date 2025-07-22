“I’m doing my best to work with it and to recover from it”: Inside Billy Joel’s health battle

Billy Joel has given a rare update into his health condition.

Earlier this year, the ‘Piano Man’ singer announced he was cancelling his upcoming American tour dates to undergo treatment for a rare brain condition.

Now, the veteran musician has given fans a rare update about his health and how he’s feeling.

Here’s everything we know about Billy Joel’s health battle.

(Credit: Instagram)

WHAT WAS BILLY JOEL DIAGNOSED WITH?

In May, the 75-year-old announced he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a treatable brain condition that can affect hearing, vision and balance.

The singer shared the news through a statement on Instagram announcing that he was cancelling his upcoming tour dates in the United States.

In the statement, Billy said his condition had been “exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance”. He said he had cancelled the rest of his tour on medical advice, and was undergoing physical therapy.

“Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” the statement read. “Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

His wife Alexis also shared a statement on Instagram at the time.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and support,” she wrote. “We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the centre of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future.”

(Credit: Instagram)

WHAT HAS BILLY JOEL SAID ABOUT HIS CONDITION?

While speaking with PEOPLE this week, the ‘River of Dreams’ singer said he was doing okay health-wise.

“I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m okay,” he told the publication. “What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I’m doing my best to work with it and to recover from it.”

“It was scary, but I’m okay,” he continued. “I just wanted to let people know, don’t worry about me being deathly ill or anything.”

While appearing on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast on Monday, Billy said that his condition was “not fixed” and the main symptom of the disorder was dizziness.

“I feel fine. My balance sucks. It’s like being a boat,” he said. “I feel good. They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling.”

The Grammy award winner also said doctors haven’t been able to identify the cause of the condition but Billy believes it might be “from drinking”. The ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ singer said he doesn’t drink anymore but he “used to — like a fish”.

Over the years, Billy has been open about his struggles with alcohol and substance abuse and mental health.

