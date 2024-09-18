Brooke Boney’s replacement on Today has been revealed

Beloved Today news presenter Brooke Boney, 37, announced in mid-March that she was departing the show to study in the United Kingdom.

Her replacement was revealed in July – and it’s more than likely you’ll have seen her face on-screen before.

Jayne will be transitioning from weekends to weekdays. (Image: Getty)

Jayne Azzopardi, current Weekend Today co-host, has officially transitioned to the weekday show to cover the news stories on Today.

Meanwhile, Renee Bargh, Today’s celebrity interviewer, also now has an increased role in the entertainment segment alongside Richard Wilkins.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jayne Azzopardi, one of Nine’s most accomplished journalists, to Today in the news chair,” Channel Nine’s director of morning television Steven Burling said in a statement.

“Jayne has covered politics in Canberra, reported on major news events, and co-hosted Weekend Today.

“Joining her is Renee Bargh, known for her career at Channel [V] and as a correspondent for EXTRA in LA, to cover the entertainment round alongside Dickie.

“We’re privileged to have Jayne and Renee join our team at Today.”

Jayde previously worked as a co-host on Weekend Today, alongside Clint Stanaway, from April 2023 to August 2024, following the departures of Belinda Russell and Charles Croucher.

Brooke will be finishing up on Today after the 2024 Olympics. (Image: Getty)

Brooke Boney’s departure announcement came as a shock to many viewers of Today, as she has become a much-loved member of the on-screen team since her start as an entertainment reporter in December 2018.

In mid-March 2024, Brooke revealed live on-air that she would be finishing up with her role following the completion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 37-year-old has accepted a place at the illustrious Oxford University in the UK, where she’ll be studying a Masters of Public Policy.

“I’ve been offered a place at Oxford University later this year, which means I’ll be leaving the show after the Olympics,” she said in her on-air announcement.

“I don’t want to go into too much right now, because there’ll be plenty of time for goodbyes and thank youse, but I just wanted to share that good slash bad news with you all this morning.

“It’s been a dream of mine to be able to study at an overseas university, and it just felt like the right time to take that step.”